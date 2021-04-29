Fast News

Maz, daughter of slain Mohammed Saleem who was killed by a white supremacist in England, has launched #IAmMohammedSaleem campaign in a bid to force Downing Street to finally adopt “the people’s definition of Islamophobia”.

Maz Saleem, daughter of murdered Muslim man, Muhammad Saleem holds a banner, demanding justice for her father's killing by a white supremacist, in London, UK. ()

A British citizen Mohammad Saleem was brutally attacked and killed by a neo-Nazi terrorist whilst walking home from his local mosque on April 29, 2013 in Birmingham.

After Saleem's killing, the very same Nazi went on a three-month bombing campaign and placed bombs outside three mosques across the West Midlands.

After 8 years of her father's murder, Maz Saleem has launched a campaign calling for the UK government to define Islamophobia and categorise it as an act of terrorism.

Mohammad Saleem was 82 years old when he was killed by a Ukrainian white supremacist, Pavlo Lapshyn.

Under the campaign named #IAmMohammedSaleem, Maz Saleem aims to highlight Islamophobic hate crimes and put pressure on the government.

Supporters are posting short videos on social media to tell their encounter with Islamophobia and to ask for action.

As a part of the campaign, flash mob projections were put onto the UK Home Office and Ministry of Justice buildings to urge an end to institutional Islamophobia, ask the government to adopt an official definition of the crime, and draw attention to the language international media uses to mark crimes.

Stigmatisation policies

"Attacks of this nature do not happen in a vacuum. Individuals are emboldened to act on their hate because they are empowered by the endless racism across social media, Islamophobic headlines that we are exposed to daily, and the anti-Muslim policies pushed through by our government," the #IAmMohammedSaleem campaign statement said.

There have been countless calls for the Conservatives to investigate Islamophobia within their own Party, especially given their own leader has likened Muslim women to “bank robbers” and “letterboxes”. Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to this two years ago, there has been no action to this end so far.

The Tories rely on Islamophobia to curtail everyone’s civil liberties through their so-called counter-extremism strategies. These laws, which include the adoption of the Prevent program have served to stigmatise and criminalise Muslims of all ages and backgrounds, the statement added.

No action in 8 years

"I’m outside UK Parliament nearing the 8 year anniversary of my father’s Islamophobic terrorist murder to hold the Conservative government to account for not recognising Islamophobia as a hate crime," Maz Saleem said.

I have been trying "to push the government to adopt a definition of Islamophobia and recognise my father's death as an act of terrorism."

Little has changed since Mohammed Saleem’s brutal murder and there have continued to be victims of violent racist attacks.

Saleem also added that the government should recognise that they had a role to play in the toxic climate that allowed someone to think they can take another life because of the individual’s race and religion.

The campaign also urges BBC and wants to draw attention to their news-making styles, saying the language used for minorities is primarily racist and white-washing.

'Act of terrorism'

The murderer of Muhammad Saleem, Pavlo Lapshyn was sentenced to 40 years in prison in October 2013 for murder and causing an explosion with intent to endanger life.

Lapshyn was in the UK for a 12-month work placement from Ukraine as a company engineer. He killed Saleem on his fifth day in the country.

The court said the offence was committed in the course of a series of acts of terrorism but Maz Saleem has said she wants her father’s murder itself to be recognised as an act of terror, saying the label has rarely been used in the mainstream media to mark acts of white supremacists.

Source: TRT World