Collision of two trains near Larissa city leaves 16 people dead and at least 85 injured, says fire brigade.

Site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa. (Reuters)

At least 16 people have died and 85 were injured after two trains collided in central Greece and at least two carriages caught fire, the fire brigade said.

"At least 16 people have been found dead so far," a fire services spokesperson said late on Tuesday, adding that rescue operations were still ongoing.

State broadcaster ERT said that "tens of people" were injured after a passenger train collided with a cargo train.

The fire brigade could not confirm the cause of the accident. The fire had been put out, the fire brigade said.

It said "some passengers" were pulled from the wreckage unconscious after the crash outside the city of Larissa close to midnight.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road. Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Konstantinos Agorastor, governor of the broader Thessaly region, told SKAI TV the two trains collided head on — a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa.

"The collision was very strong," he said, adding that the first four carriages had derailed, while the first two were "almost completely destroyed."

Agorastor said 40 passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, while about 250 were evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies