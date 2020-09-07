Fast News

Greece, which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 and has been struggling with the economic impact of Covid-19, is reportedly in talks with France and others to increase its “deterrence force" as tensions grow with Turkey.

A warship participates in a joint training drill with armed forces from Greece and the United Arab Emirates near the Greek island of Crete, southern Greece. September 4, 2020. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP / AP)

Greece plans to acquire arms, bolster its army personnel and revamp its defence industry as tensions with NATO ally Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean continue to grow.

Greece, which emerged from its third international bailout in 2018 and has been struggling with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, wants to spend part of its multi-billion dollar cash reserves on its defence sector.

"We are in talks with allies to boost our armed forces," government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will outline his plans during an annual economic policy speech on Saturday.

A Greek government official said last week that Greece is in talks with France and other countries over the acquisition of fighter jets.

Greece has also been trying for more than a decade to consolidate and privatise its loss making defence companies.

Πέτσας σε ΣΚΑΪ: Ξεκάθαρο μήνυμα Ελλάδας σε Άγκυρα-«Τελειώνουν οι προκλήσεις αρχίζουν οι συζητήσεις» | ΣΚΑΪ https://t.co/LkZrqUiN90 — Stelios Petsas (@SteliosPetsas) September 5, 2020

Southern European Leaders Summit

Mitsotakis will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Corsica on Thursday, before a Southern European leaders summit (MED 7), and will discuss the issue, Petsas said. The French presidency has not confirmed the meeting.

Turkey and EU member Greece vehemently disagree over the extent of their continental shelves. Tensions rose last month after Ankara sent an exploration vessel into contested waters in the region, accompanied by warships, days after Greece signed a maritime deal with Egypt that angered Turkey.

Ankara has since been extending the vessel's work in the wider region, issuing advisories which Athens calls illegal.

The Greek conservative leader discussed the latest twists in the row with European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders. Michel will visit Athens on September 15, Petsas said.

