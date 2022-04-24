Fast News

The first projections showed that Emmanuel Macron securing 58.2-57.6 percent of the vote compared with Le Pen on 41.8-42.4 percent

Macron will be the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002 after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term. (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron is on course to win a second term by defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in presidential elections, projections have shown.

Macron on Sunday was set to win 57.6-58.2 percent of the vote compared with Le Pen on 41.8-42.4 percent, according to projections by polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count.

The result is narrower than their second-round clash in 2017, when the same two candidates met in the run-off and Macron polled over 66 percent of the vote.

The relatively comfortable margin of victory will nonetheless give Macron some confidence as he heads into a second five-year mandate, but the election also represents the closest the far-right has ever come to winning power in France.

Macron is to make a victory speech on the Champ de Mars in central Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where flag-waving supporters erupted in joy when the projections appeared at 1800 GMT (8:00PM local time).

READ MORE: Macron, Le Pen battle for presidency as France heads to the polls

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron will be France’s 26th president, having beaten far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in round two of the presidential election, exit polls show pic.twitter.com/x8KUVeLDQC — TRT World (@trtworld) April 24, 2022

'Immense relief' in Europe

Macron will be the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002 after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.

He will be hoping for a less complicated second term that will allow him to implement his vision of more pro-business reform and tighter EU integration after a first term shadowed by protests, then the pandemic and finally Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

But he will have to win over those who backed his opponents and the millions of French who did not bother to vote.

On the basis of the official figures, polling organisations estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any presidential election second-round run-off since 1969.

The outcome of the first round on April 10 had left Macron, 44, in a solid but not unassailable position to retain the presidency.

A victory by Le Pen, accused by opponents of having cosy ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, would have sent shockwaves around the world comparable to the 2016 polls that led to Brexit in Britain and Donald Trump's election in the United States.

The outcome, expected to be confirmed by official results overnight, will cause immense relief in Europe after fears a Le Pen presidency would leave the continent rudderless following Brexit and the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Left-leaning EU leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had pleaded with France in the run-up to the vote to choose Macron over his rival, in an unusual intervention published in Le Monde newspaper.

READ MORE: France braces for Macron-Le Pen showdown after polarising election campaign

Source: TRTWorld and agencies