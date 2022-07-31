Fast News

Kosovo's PM Kurti said the decision has been taken in cooperation with international allies for 30 days on the condition that all barricades are removed and complete freedom of movement is restored.

Gendarmeries and security forces block the road as security measures are taken around the city while air raid sirens are heard near the Kosovo/Serbian border, in Mitrovica, Kosovo on July 31, 2022. (AA)

Kosovo has postponed the decision for a month which introduced the application of national license plates and border crossing documents with Serbia in the country.

The decision came after Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with American and European international representatives.

"On this occasion, the Government of Kosova pledges to delay the implementation of the two decisions of 29 June 2022 until 1 September 2022, starting from that moment on Monday, 1 August 2022, once all barricades are removed and complete freedom of movement is restored on all roads in the north of Kosova," the government said in a press release.

The government condemned the Kosovo Serbs' action to close the border crossings on Sunday, claiming that it was planned by the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

"We thank our international partners, and US Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier in particular, for their involvement and contribution," the press release added.

In cooperation with our international allies, we pledge to postpone implementation of decisions on car plates & entry-exit documents at border crossing points w/ Serbia for 30 days, on the condition that all barricades are removed & complete freedom of movement is restored. pic.twitter.com/oJNaQi0qPO — Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) July 31, 2022

Cavusoglu in contact with Serbian, Kosovar counterparts

Türkiye’s foreign minister held separate phone calls on Sunday with his Kosovar and Serbian counterparts as tensions between Serbia and Kosovo continued to rise.

Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that “common sense must prevail” in the region, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Underlining the importance that Türkiye attaches to peace and stability in the Balkans, Cavusoglu said Ankara is ready to do its part to reduce tensions.

Spoke with my #Serbian & #Kosovar counterparts regarding the recent tension.



Peace and stability in the Balkans have always been a priority for Türkiye.



New tensions will not help anyone.



Türkiye is ready to do whatever is necessary to reduce the tension. — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) July 31, 2022

Separately, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of EU Commission Josep Borrel welcomed Pristina's decision.

"Expect all roadblocks to be removed immediately. Open issues should be addressed through EU-facilitated Dialogue & focus on comprehensive normalisation of relations btwn Kosovo & Serbia, essential for their EU integration paths," Borrell said.

KFOR ready to intervene

NATO's forces in Kosovo are prepared to intervene if stability is endangered in the north of Kosovo, KFOR said in a press release.

Tensions between Pristina and Belgrade are running high as air raid sirens were heard for more than three hours in the small border town of Mitrovica.

"The NATO-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardised, in accordance with its mandate, coming from UNSC Resolution 1244 of 1999," the statement said on late Sunday.

