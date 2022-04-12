Fast News

Ukraine expects Russia to begin a new push in the eastern Donbass region as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory there in the fighting, now in its 48th day.

Scores of bodies in civilian clothing have been discovered and scenes of large-scale destructions witnessed after Russia's forces withdrew from the Kiev region. (AP)

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Putin: Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he described as its "noble" objectives.

Speaking at an awards event at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, Putin said the main objective of Moscow's military intervention was to save people in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin said. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."

Ukraine: Six people found shot dead in basement outside Kiev

Ukrainian prosecutors have said six people had been found shot dead in the basement of a building outside Kiev, the latest discovery fuelling allegations of Russian atrocities.

"The bodies of six civilians with gunshot wounds were found in a basement during an inspection of a private residence," the prosecutor general said in a statement, adding that the killings took place in Brovary outside the capital Kiev.

Zelenskyy urges EU sanctions on Russian oil, banks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Union to slap sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil, and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas.

He was speaking in a video address to the Lithuanian parliament.

Russian-backed forces deny using chemical weapons

Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attempts to take full control of the city of Mariupol despite Ukrainian allegations to the contrary, Eduard Basurin, a separatist commander, has told the Interfax news agency.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said earlier on Tuesday that Kiev was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city.

Putin: Russia, Belarus will cooperate on space projects

Russia and Belarus will cooperate on infrastructure projects in space, RIA news agency has quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying during a meeting with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin: Russian forces acting bravely and efficiently in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir has said Russian forces carrying out Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine are acting bravely and efficiently and using the most modern weapons, TASS news agency has reported.

OeNB: Conflict causes higher demand for liquidity from firms

The conflict in Ukraine is leading to greater demand for liquidity among Austrian companies, the country's national bank, the OeNB, has said, adding it expected demand for loans, especially short-term ones, to rise in the second quarter.

"Due to the uncertain situation, (banks) expect more cautious investment activity by companies or delays to investment projects," said the Austrian National Bank, adding this might dampen demand for long-term loans for investment.

There were sufficient funds available for lending, it said.

Ukraine: 19,600 Russian troops killed since Moscow's offensive

At least 19,600 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 157 Russian aircraft, 140 helicopters, 124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 732 tanks, 1,946 armoured vehicles and 349 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

The Russians also lost 111 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,406 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 63 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats, it added.

Ukraine checking information that Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Ukraine has been checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

"There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said in televised comments, adding: "Official information will come later."

UK probing claims of Russian chemical attack in Ukraine

Britain is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack on the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, London's top diplomat has said.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wrote on Twitter.

British armed forces minister James Heappey said all options would be on table in response to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia.

Pro-Russian separatist forces in Donetsk say they did not use chemical weapons in Ukrainian city of Mariupol – IFAX pic.twitter.com/9WuHa2xKpI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 12, 2022

NATO military chief says joining alliance up to Sweden, Finland

The chair of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, has said that it is the sovereign right of countries such as Sweden and Finland to decide if they want to join the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul, Bauer said NATO was not a demanding association, and had not pressured any state to join, or for any countries to provide weapons to Ukraine.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom has continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine at the pace of 74.6 million cubic metres per day, in accordance with requests from European consumers, the company has said.

This was in line with the 74.5 million cubic metres reported earlier by Interfax news agency, which cited Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

Russia aims to take Mariupol in eastern Ukraine onslaught

Russian troops have been aiming to take control of the city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as defending forces tried desperately to hold them back.

Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbass, and has laid siege to the strategically located city, once home to more than 400,000 people.

"It is likely that in the future the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol, capture Popasna and launch an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk region," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

9 humanitarian corridors agreed in Ukraine, including from Mariupol by private cars – Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk pic.twitter.com/uQBIbIgLqW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 12, 2022

Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia, Putin's daughters

Japan has approved more sanctions against Russians, including against two of President Vladimir Putin's daughters, over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"To prevent a further escalation of the crisis, realise a cease-fire as soon as possible, and stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, our country must impose tough sanctions against Moscow while working with the international community," Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesperson, told a news conference.

Among the newest sanctioned individuals is the wife of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. With this, the number of individuals, including military personnel, sanctioned by Japan over Moscow's offensive has risen to 499.

Russia 'destroyed' ammo depots in two Ukrainian regions

The Russian defence ministry has said that its missiles had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi and Kiev regions.

The ministry said Russian forces had struck an ammunition depot and hangar at the Starokostiantyniv airbase in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near Havrylivka north of the capital Kiev.

Nokia to stop doing business in Russia

Telecoms equipment maker Nokia is pulling out of the Russian market, its CEO has said, going a step further than rival Ericsson, which said it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country.

Hundreds of foreign companies are cutting ties with Russia following the start of its attacks on Ukraine and after Western sanctions against Moscow.

While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided that quitting Russia was the only option.

A Ukrainian mother fell to her knees and wept after finding the corpse of her son inside a manhole at a razed petrol station west of Kiev pic.twitter.com/9BOfBPdkEh — TRT World (@trtworld) April 11, 2022

Ukraine: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Tuesday

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which Ukrainian officials have said is under heavy shelling.

Zelenskyy: Russian forces could use chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, but he did not say that chemical weapons have been already used.

There were unconfirmed reports on Monday suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Britain said it is trying to verify such reports.

Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush said Russia had used an "unknown substance" in Mariupol and that people were suffering from respiratory failure. "Most likely from the chemical weapons," she said.

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children fled homes

Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia's assault and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters although the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency programs director who just returned from Ukraine, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine's 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is something he hadn't seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Ukraine's UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

For live updates from Monday (April 11), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies