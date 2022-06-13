Fast News

Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine begin issuing Russian passports to residents, as Moscow seeks to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country amid its military offensive – now in its 110th day.

A Ukrainian military vehicle with cannon is seen, near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (AFP)

Monday, June 13, 2022

Amnesty accuses Russia of 'war crimes' in Kharkiv, killing hundreds

Amnesty International has accused Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine, saying attacks on Kharkiv, many using banned cluster bombs, had killed hundreds of civilians.

"The repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes," the rights group said in a report on Ukraine's second biggest city.

"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells ," it said, adding, "The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population."

For live updates from Sunday (June 12), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies