Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 399th day.

This photograph taken on March 26, 2023, shows a Ukrainian T-72 tank fires at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

US President Joe Biden has blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plan to deploy nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, branding it "dangerous" talk.

"This is dangerous kind of talk and it's worrisome," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Kremlin leader announced on Saturday that he was ordering the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, run by fellow leader Alexander Lukashenko as one of Russia's closest allies.

Washington has denounced the plan, which follows more than a year of Moscow's attempt to conquer pro-Western Ukraine — a neighbour of both Russia and Belarus.

However, US officials say they have seen no sign of Russia actually moving nuclear weaponry.

"They haven't done that yet," Biden said.

Follow more updates👇

23:58 GMT —

US wants to play down role in Nord Stream blasts: Russia

The Russian embassy in the US has said Washington is seeking to play down damaging information about the alleged involvement of its intelligence services in last year's blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" establish circumstances around the explosions.

"We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka: Ukraine

Russian forces remain relentless in their attempts to take full control of the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka but were not making progress, Ukrainian military officials have said, as a Russian-installed official claimed otherwise.

The two towns along with nearby communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia's attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its latest statement.

"They simply try to exhaust our troops with attack after attack," Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, said on national television, reporting 70 shelling incidents in Bakhmut alone.

But the military said Ukrainian fighters continued to successfully repel Russian forces and claimed that Russia was suffering high combat deaths in the offensive.

Verification of any of the battlefield accounts is difficult to ascertain.

For our live updates from Tuesday (March 28), click here.

Source: AFP