Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 395th day.

Ukrainian military paramedics carry away a fallen serviceman near the front line of Bakhmut. (AFP)

Saturday, March 25, 2023

US President Joe Biden has said he believed China has not sent arms to Russia after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered the Ukraine.

"I don't take China lightly. I don't take Russia lightly," he told a news conference during a visit to Canada.

"I've been hearing now for the past three months (that) China is going to provide significant weapons to Russia... They haven't yet. Doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't yet."

Follow more updates👇

US senators urge Biden to share information on war crimes with ICC



2100 GMT — Democratic and Republican US senators have urged the Biden administration to share information with the International Criminal Court that could assist as it pursues war crimes charges against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, the court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The legal move will obligate the court's 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory.

The letter to President Joe Biden from Democrats Dick Durbin, Bob Menendez, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse and Republicans Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis, noted that Congress passed legislation to give the administration more flexibility in assisting the ICC.

"Yet, months later, as the ICC is working to build cases against Russian officials, including Putin himself, the United States reportedly has not yet shared key evidence that could aid in these prosecutions," the letter said.

For our live updates from Friday (March 24), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies