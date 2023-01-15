Fast News

Ukraine says Russia unleashed a major missile attack, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in Dnipro city, killing at least 14 people and striking vital energy facilities, as fighting rages on its 326th day.

British Challenger 2 comes with a 120-mm rifled gun that requires specific ammunition. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, January 15, 2023

00:15GMT

UK says 'static war' only serves Russia's ends

Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry to Ukraine in the coming weeks and will train Ukrainian forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office has said.

Kiev will also get around 30 self-propelled AS-90s guns, operated by five gunners.

"The Prime Minister is clear that a long and static war only serves Russia's ends," a government spokesperson said in a statement published on its website.

"That's why he and his ministers will be speaking to our allies across the world in the days and weeks ahead to ramp up pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and secure a better future for Ukraine."

Russia cancels "at the last minute" a scheduled exchange of prisoners of war, says Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners pic.twitter.com/OGsDORPJTB — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 15, 2023

Russia cancels new prisoner exchange round: Ukraine

Russia has cancelled at the last minute a scheduled exchange of prisoners of war, the Ukrainian body dealing with prisoners said.

"Another round of exchange of prisoners was planned today with the Russian side," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on the Telegram messaging app. "However, it was cancelled at the last moment at the initiative of the Russian side."

The office of Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

22:00 GMT

Russia could only be stopped on battlefield: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks.

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no," Zelenskyy said in his new address, adding that his forces shot down more than 20 out of 30 Russian missiles.

"What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much," Zelenskyy said, urging Western partners to supply necessary weapons.

Drone footage shows the ruins of a nine-storey apartment block flattened by a Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine. At least five people were killed in the attack, with more than 20 wounded, including six children. Rescue work continues to help people trapped in the rubble pic.twitter.com/SZTn6zFNDN — TRT World (@trtworld) January 14, 2023

Zelenskyy may visit UN next month

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official has said.

Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine's intelligence service that Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February."

"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come."

Moldova finds rocket debris on its land

Moldova has said it had found missile debris on its territory after a fresh wave of Russian strikes on neighbouring Ukraine and condemned the attacks.

"Russia's brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again," President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photos of the wreckage.

"Border police found rocket fragments near Larga village in northern Moldova. We strongly condemn today's intensified attacks."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies