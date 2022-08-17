Fast News

UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with leaders of Ukraine and Türkiye this week, as Kiev reports an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its nuclear energy agency's website and fighting rolls into its 175th day.

In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as independent states. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

North Korea, Russia-backed separatists to develop 'bilateral cooperation'

North Korea and the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine will develop "equally beneficial bilateral cooperation", Donetsk separatist head Denis Pushilin has said in a letter to Kim Jong-un, North Korean state media reported.

In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as independent states.

Pushilin wrote a letter to congratulate Kim on the August 15 Korean liberation day, state news agency KCNA reported, two days after reporting a similar message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim.

"The people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago," the report cited Pushilin's letter as saying.

For live updates from Tuesday (August 16), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies