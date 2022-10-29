Fast News

Russia suspends its implementation of Black Sea grain deal that has brought down soaring global food prices amid fighting –– now in its 249th day –– with Ukraine accusing Moscow of creating a world "hunger games".

Ukrainian artillery unit members fire towards Russian position in occupied Kherson. (AFP)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Zelenskyy says power blackouts will continue

Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today there are already significantly fewer stabilisation (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts," he said in a video address. He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

In recent weeks Russia has reportedly focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30 percent of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

Blinken-Jaishankar talks focus on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spokenwith his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

India has been a large purchaser of Russia's oil, which is helping to fund Moscow's war against Ukraine. Jaishankar will visit Russia on November 8, the Russian embassy in India.

