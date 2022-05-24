Fast News

Some 20 countries offer new security assistance packages for Ukraine to battle Russian forces in a meeting of allies, as Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine completes three months with no end in sight.

Western support has helped Ukraine hold off Russia's advances in many areas — including Kiev — but Moscow is now focused on expanding its gains in Donbass and the southern coast. (AP)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

EU: Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said "global cooperation" was the "antidote to Russia's blackmail."

"In Russian-occupied Ukraine, the Kremlin's army is confiscating grain stocks and machinery (...) And Russian warships in the Black Sea are blockading Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds," von der Leyen added.

Ukraine must win this war, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression must be a strategic failure European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Russia says it's deliberately slowing Ukraine offensive to evacuate civilians

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, RIA news agency has reported.

"Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of the surrounded settlements," RIA cited Shoigu as saying.

"Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but this is done deliberately to avoid casualties among the civilian population."

Russia has not seen Italian peace plan for Ukraine

Russia has not yet seen an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We haven't seen it yet, we hope it will be delivered to us through diplomatic channels and we will familiarise ourselves with it," Peskov said.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio gave the broad outlines of the plan last week.

It would involve international groups such as the United Nations, the European Union and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe — which would act as facilitators to organise localised ceasefires initially, Di Maio said in Italy last Friday.

Spain's PM: Sweden, Finland to attend the June NATO summit in Madrid

Sweden and Finland will attend the NATO summit in Madrid next month, Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Finland and Sweden said they have been spurred into joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation by Russia's February 24 attack against Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security in decades.

The NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 28-30.

Poland: Crisis could lead to food shortages in Africa

If the conflict in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will in turn lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's President Andrzej Duda has said.

"If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Duda told a panel in Davos. "Today we should focus on Ukraine being able to export its grain."

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny lambasts Putin's 'stupid war'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has lambasted President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, casting him as a madman who had started a "stupid war" in Ukraine based on lies.

"This is a stupid war which your Putin started," Navalny, 45, told an appeal court in Moscow via video link from a corrective penal colony. "This war was built on lies."

Navalny, by far Russia's most prominent opposition leader, lost an appealing against a nine-year jail sentence he was handed in March for fraud and contempt of court.

Russia says it struck Ukrainian arms depot storing shells

Russia's defence ministry has said that its forces struck an arms depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass used to store shells for US-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.

The ministry also said Russian forces had shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and five drones Monday night and that air defence systems also intercepted four shells fired from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher.

Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine and is not "chasing deadlines".

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty i Fakty newspaper. "We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

Russian gas flows through Ukraine rise

Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine to Europe have risen while eastward flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline eased.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 440,480,201 kilowatts per hour, up from 421,455,208 the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continued to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 46.1 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 43 mcm on Monday.

Russia presses east offensive as conflict enters fourth month

Russia has stepped up offensive on the last pocket of resistance around Luhansk in Ukraine's east, as the conflict — which began with Moscow's February 24 incursion — entered its fourth month.

"The coming weeks of the war will be difficult, and we must be aware of that," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday in his nightly address. "The most difficult fighting situation today is in Donbass," Zelenskyy said, singling out the worst-hit towns of Bakhmut, Popasna and Severodonetsk.

The governor of Luhansk, in Donbass, said Russia has sent thousands of troops to capture his entire region and that Severodonetsk was under massive attack, warning residents that it was too late to evacuate.

At this point I will not say: get out, evacuate. Now I will say: stay in a shelter...Because such a density of shelling will not allow us to calmly gather people and come for them Luhansk Governor Sergiy Gaidai

Zelenskyy urges allies to pressure Moscow on prisoner swap

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev is ready for an exchange of prisoners with Russia "even tomorrow" and called on his allies to put pressure on Moscow.

"The exchange of people — this is a humanitarian matter today and a very political decision that depends on the support of many states," Zelenskyy said in a question-and-answer video link with audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It is important...to pressure politically on any level, through powerful business, through the closure of businesses, oil embargo...and through these threats actively intensify the exchange of our people for Russian servicemen."

Russia may set up military base in Ukraine's Kherson region

The Russia-appointed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region will ask Moscow to set up a military base on its territory, Russia's RIA news agency has quoted a local official as saying.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February, seizing in particular the Kherson region which is adjacent to Crimea, the peninsula which Moscow annexed in 2014.

"There should be a Russian military base in the Kherson region," Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of what Russia calls the "civil-military regional administration" of Kherson, told RIA. "We will ask for this and this is what the whole population wants. This is essential and will be a guarantor of security for the region and its inhabitants."

Russia accused of spreading disinformation

The US and Britain have accused Russia of spreading disinformation online and manipulating public opinion about the crisis in Ukraine.

Britain’s deputy ambassador James Roscoe told a UN Security Council meeting on the use of digital technologies in maintaining peace that Russia has conducted cyber-attacks and used “an online troll factory to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion about their war”.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian government “continues to shut down, restrict and degrade internet connectivity, censor content, spread disinformation online, and intimidate and arrest journalists for reporting the truth about its invasion”.

Lavrov: Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West

Russia's foreign minister has said Moscow will consider offers from the West to re-establish ties and determine whether that is needed, but will focus on developing relations with China.

Sergey Lavrov, in a question and answer session at an event in Moscow, said Western countries had espoused "russophobia" since Russia launched its incursion into Ukraine — described by Moscow as a "special military operation".

Russia was working to replace goods imported from Western countries, he said, and in future, would rely only on "reliable" countries not beholden to the West. "If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said.

We must cease being dependent in any way on supplies of absolutely everything from the West for ensuring the development of critically important sectors for security, the economy or our homeland's social sphere Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Zelenskyy: Russia aims for maximum casualties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is waging "total war" on his country, and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.

Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

In it, he noted that since February 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. He said the vast majority hit civilian targets. There have been more than 3,000 Russian air strikes over that period.

Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Source: TRTWorld and agencies