Russia tries to consolidate grip on Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014, amid fierce fighting— now entering its 93rd day.

Pro-Russia troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building in the town of Popasna in Luhansk region. (Reuters)

Friday May 27, 2022

Ukraine city mayor: Some 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk

Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk –– at the centre of fierce fighting in the east –– has said it's holding out even though a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group went into a city hotel.

Oleksandr Stryuk said at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk and about 12,000 to 13,000 remain in the city, where he said 60 percent of residential buildings have been destroyed.

Sievierodonetsk is the only part of the Luhansk region in the Donbass under Ukrainian government control, and Russian forces have been trying to cut it off from the rest of Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Stryuk said the main road between the neighbouring town of Lysychansk and Bakhmut to the southwest remains open, but travel is dangerous. He said only 12 people were able to be evacuated on Thursday.

Zelenskyy says Russia carrying out 'genocide' in Ukraine's Donbass

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out "an obvious policy of genocide" in his country's eastern Donbass region.

Moscow's offensive in Donbass could end up leaving the region "uninhabited," he said, accusing the Russians of wanting to reduce its cities to ashes.

"All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia," he said in his daily televised address.

