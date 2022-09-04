Fast News

Critical nuclear power plant in Ukraine again loses external power, heightening concerns as energy battle between Moscow and West ramp up amid the ongoing fighting – now in its 193rd day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar on the front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region. (Reuters Archive)

Germany to provide more aid for displaced Ukrainians

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional $199 million to fund aid programmes for those internally displaced as a result of Russia's offensive, Development Minister Svenja Schulze has told Funke Media group.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Berlin on Monday where he will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I will speak to Prime Minister Shmyhal about how we can continue to support the Ukrainian government in caring for the displaced people," Schulze said. "The money is intended to help the displaced people in Ukraine to continue to be able to provide for themselves with the essentials."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies