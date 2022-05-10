Fast News

Russia marks Victory Day, its biggest patriotic holiday, without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as its grinding military offensive in the European country enters its 76th day.

Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odessa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. (AP)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Human, material cost of conflict piling up for Russia - Ukraine



Russia continues to suffer massive human and material losses in Ukraine, with hundreds of its soldiers killed and more equipment destroyed over the past day, the Ukrainian military said.

Since conflict began, about 26,000 Russian troops, including 350 in the past day, have been killed in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 1,170 tanks, 2,808 armored vehicles, 519 artillery systems, 380 drones, 199 aircraft, 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 158 helicopters, it said.

Over 1,000 Ukraine fighters still in Azovstal plant - Kiev

Kiev said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops, many of them injured, remained in the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the Russian-controlled port city of Mariupol.

"More than a thousand" Ukrainian soldiers remain in the plant, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, told AFP.

"Hundreds are injured. There are people with serious injuries who require urgent evacuation. The situation is deteriorating every day."

UK says Russia was behind February 24 Viasat cyber attack

Britain said it believed Russia was behind an operation targeting commercial communications company Viasat in Ukraine on February 24, citing new British and American intelligence.

"This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

German FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged that the international community would hold to account those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during Russia's war.

Speaking during a visit to the town on the outskirts of Kiev, Baerbock said that “the worst crimes imaginable” had been perpetrated in Bucha during the Russian occupation.

Witnesses have told how Russian soldiers targeted civilians seemingly at random, leaving their bodies lying on the street after their withdrawal on March 31.

Russia hits Odessa as civilian bodies uncovered northeast

Ukraine's military said that four high-precision Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula had struck the Odessa area in southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said that at least 100 civilians remain trapped at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters are making a last stand.

The 44 bodies were found in a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the city of Kharkiv, which has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.

Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries.

The claim by Ukraine’s general staff wasn’t immediately explained. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling.

The military said, “The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.”

Turkish, Ukrainian defence ministers discuss safe transportation of Turkish ships, planes

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov exchanged over phone views on the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships and A400M Turkish aircraft stranded in Ukraine.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Akar told Reznikov that Türkiye will continue to do its part in establishing peace in Ukraine and send humanitarian aid.

He also reiterated the importance of declaring a permanent cease-fire at the earliest.

Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing

Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering the possible economic impact, its industry minister said, after Tokyo agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations over Moscow's attacks in Ukraine.

"We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimises adverse effects on people's lives and business activities," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

"We will think about specific methods and timing for reducing or suspending oil imports, taking into account the actual situation," he said.

Poland, Ukraine work on shipping more oil products to Ukraine – officials

Poland and Ukraine are working out ways to ship more oil products to Ukraine and ease fuel shortages there caused by the Russian offensive, officials from both countries said after a joint meeting.

"Poland can act as a major fuel transporter for Ukraine, ensuring the arrival of more than 200,000 tons of product monthly," Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a Facebook post.

Russia not planning to close embassies in Europe

Russia is not planning to proactively close its embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency reported, citing a deputy foreign minister.

"This is not in our tradition," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA.

"Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic representative offices is important."

Biden 'worried' Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine offensive, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the attack on Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side. Russia's assault on Kiev was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.

