Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive — now in its 24th day.

A police officer walks at the site of a bombing that damaged residential buildings in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP)

Saturday, March 19, 2022

It's time to talk - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.

"The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover."

US denies its soldiers killed in Ukraine

The US has denied a "false news" report that said three American troops were killed in eastern Ukraine.

"There is wide reporting that there were three US soldiers who were killed in Donbass, which is patently false and a deliberate fabrication. There are no US soldiers in Ukraine," State Department principal deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a briefing.

"The imagery used is – on this false reporting is from 2018, and those depicted in the picture returned safely to their home the next year in 2019. They are accounted for, safe, and not, as the article erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk," said Porter.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies