Fast News

Russia's multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson, reportedly falls to Moscow troops. Here are the latest updates:

Russia has been bombarding Kiev and other major cities, as Ukraine alleges that Moscow's troops are carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 3, 2022

UN: 'All of humanity' at risk from nuclear threat over Ukraine

The UN human rights chief has warned of a "massive impact" on the rights of millions and cautioned that heightened nuclear threat levels showed all of humanity was at risk.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is generating massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine", Michelle Bachelet said.

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," she added, speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her comments, during an urgent council debate on the Ukraine conflict, came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered Russia's nuclear forces be put on high alert.

Bachelet said her office had recorded 227 civilian deaths, including at least 15 children, but stressed that the real numbers were likely far higher.

Ukraine fears 'false-flag operation' by Russia

Ukraine fears Russia may be preparing to stage a so-called false flag operation near the border to suggest Ukraine has attacked a Russian village, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory. Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kuleba's deputy said Russian troops were carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes in her country and called for perpetrators to be held accountable, while Russia's envoy denounced Ukraine and the West.

Ukraine nuclear firm says it still controls key plants

Ukraine still controls two key nuclear power plants in the south of the country, including Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest, the acting head of state-run nuclear company Energoatom has said.

Petro Kotin, speaking with Reuters in an interview, also warned Russian forces were closing in, and called Russia's capture last week of the defunct Chernobyl power plant "nuclear terrorism".

He said Energoatom had transferred requests to the UN atomic watchdog (IAEA) earlier on Thursday through a position paper .

Kiev asked the IAEA to downgrade its relationship with Russia, and for the agency to help create a 30-kilometre (18-mile) perimeter ban from power plants for Russian forces as well as to push for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over the country.

IAEA urges Russia to 'cease actions' at Ukraine nuclear sites

IAEA has passed a resolution calling on Russia "to immediately cease all actions" at Ukraine's nuclear facilities following its invasion of the country.

Thursday's resolution also "deplores the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine, including forcefully seizing control of nuclear facilities and other violent actions," according to a copy of the text sent to AFP news agency.

Day 8 of war: Russia's attacks on Ukraine's coast and ports ⤵️

- Mariupol under heavy shelling

- Western intel suggests Mariupol hasn’t fallen

- 🇺🇦 forces retreat from Kherson

- 🇷🇺 war ships reportedly approaching Odessa

- 🇺🇦 residents protest 🇷🇺 forces in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia pic.twitter.com/jLJIfscdmf — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2022

ICC: Team has left for Ukraine war crimes probe

An advance team has left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor has told Reuters in an interview.

Their departure on Thursday comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties in the conflict.

While Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, it signed a declaration in 2014 giving the court jurisdiction over alleged grave crimes committed on its territory from 2014 onwards regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators. Russia does not recognise the court.

Ukraine team headed for talks with Russia

A Ukrainian delegation has said it is en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the Belarus-Poland border.

"On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Podolyak posted a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia in what appears to be a helicopter cabin.

Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation — Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status — will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin has said.

Putin said that any attempts by Kiev to delay negotiations would results in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

Residents of Ukraine’s port city Mariupol brave Russian shelling as authorities try to create a humanitarian corridor for the wounded, children and elderly pic.twitter.com/8B4wtv95ag — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2022

Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew missing

The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt has sunk off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.

Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters.

Ilves said the vessel might have struck a mine.

Russia to prioritise making military satellites

Russia's space agency Roscosmos has said it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated.

"The priority here is the creation of spacecraft in the interests of both Roscosmos and Russia's defence ministry," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state TV.

Rogozin added that all future spacecraft will be of "dual purpose".

Rogozin also announced that Russia will stop supplying the US with rocket engines, in particular the RD-180 engines used on US Atlas launch vehicles and RD-181 used in the first stage of the Antares launch system.

"Let them fly to space on their broomsticks," he said.

Mariupol mayor: Russian forces trying blockade the city

Russian forces have been trying to create a blockade around the port city of Mariupol, attacking rail links to prevent civilians evacuating.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in video broadcast that. constant attacks over the past 24 hours have cut off water and power supply and the local authorities need a ceasefire to restore power.

"The invaders are systematically and methodically trying to blockade the city of Mariupol," he said.

South Korea to provide $10 million humanitarian aid

South Korea has approved $10 million in emergency humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, for the Ukrainian people and refugees, President Moon Jae-in has said.

In a phone call with Moon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for all available support for overcoming the crisis and defending Ukraine, Moon's office, the Blue House, said in a statement.

"Through consultations with governments of Ukraine and neighbouring countries as well as international organisations, (we) hope that a prompt support will be of practical help," Moon was quoted as saying during the call.

"You do realise that, until very recently, fighting crazy wars was Europe’s thing?"



Trevor Noah takes aim at the racist media narratives on the Ukraine-Russia conflict pic.twitter.com/dXW2WZhj4I — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2022

Ikea suspends Russia, Belarus operations

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has said it will suspend its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites.

"The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, Ikea has decided to temporarily pause operations in Russia," the company said in a statement to AFP.

The suspension mainly concerns Russia, where the Swedish group has been present since 2000 and is one of the largest Western employers.

Operations in Belarus would also be halted, though the country hosts only a few suppliers and has no shops, according to Ikea.

Kremlin hails Russian troops in Ukraine as heroes

The Kremlin has praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as heroes who would go down in history and described the deaths of soldiers there as a tragedy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin would convene Russia's Security Council later on Thursday.

Peskov but did not say what the group of top state officials and heads of defence and security agencies would discuss.

In a briefing with reporters, Peskov dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following its invasion of Ukraine or that they will prevent men leaving Russia.

Peskov said Russian casualties in the fighting in Ukraine, which the defence ministry put at 498 soldiers in a statement on Wednesday, were a source of grief.

No Russian Grand Prix in future, F1 terminates contract

Formula One has removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating their contract, the championship promoters have announced.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," they said in a statement.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

Moscow’s war in Ukraine is heating things up in space. Russia, a top rocket engine maker, has suspended the delivery of engines to the US for Atlas V and Antares rockets that are used to send supplies to the International Space Station, putting their ISS partnership in peril pic.twitter.com/tp1O17K4LS — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2022

Top carmakers suspend operations at Russian plants

Toyota and Volkswagen, the world's two biggest auto manufacturers, have said they will suspend operations at their production facilities in Russia.

Toyota said it would halt work at its only factory in Russia and stop shipping vehicles to the country, citing "supply chain disruptions" linked to Moscow's assault on Ukraine and Western sanctions.

German group Volkswagen also said in a statement it was suspending production at its two plants in Russia "until further notice", as a result of the invasion.

Russia's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

The Ekho Moskvy radio station — a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia — has said it will shut down after being taken off air over its coverage.

"By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

Russia blocked the Ekho website on Monday and took the station off air for spreading "deliberately false information" about the war in Ukraine.

Turkish foreign minister hosts Ukrainian envoy

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter he hosted Vasyl Bodnar and his wife at the ministry, and stressed that Türkiye fully supports Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also thanked the ambassador for his country's assistance in evacuating Turkish citizens from Ukraine.

Sanctions on Russia have caused a spike in oil prices, and European gas costs have hit record highs.



The surge in energy costs and fears over energy security have prompted nations like Germany to diversify their sourcing pic.twitter.com/SSToBlN6pS — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2022

Russia will continue Ukraine war till 'the end' - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end".

Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war.

Offering no evidence to back up his remarks in an interview with state television, a week after Russian invaded Ukraine, he also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an ethnic Jew, of presiding over "a society wh ere Nazism is flourishing".

He said he had no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found, and a new round of talks were about to start between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

But he said Russia's dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused NATO of seeking to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of goodwill, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

"It's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly and not in the heads of Russians"



Russia's FM Lavrov accuses West of considering nuclear war pic.twitter.com/vzfAKAarDJ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 3, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Defence lines holding against Russian attacks

Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Zelenskyy said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case: "It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's military operation.

Zelenskyy said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts

The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its war in Ukraine.

"Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters.

He declined to be named or have his bank identified as he is not authorised to speak with media.

It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

China has repeatedly voiced opposition to the Western sanctions against Russia, calling them ineffective and insisting it will maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with Russia.

Russians across Europe face discrimination, hostility

Russians living in Europe have faced discrimination and hostility ever since Moscow's war on Ukraine began last week.

A Russian national living in Germany's Saarland state claimed that he was sacked only because he was Russian.

Anna Netrebko, a Russian opera singer, was compelled to cancel several of her planned European performances after being heavily criticized for her good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German retail brands Rewe, Penny, Aldi, and Netto have likewise decided not to sell Russian-made products. They declared that the food products that were removed from the shelves would be donated to charitable groups in stages.

Russian airstrikes kill 8 civilians in Kharkiv

At least eight civilians, including two children, were killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, an official said.

Russian bombardment caused massive destruction in the city of Izyum, according to Volodymyr Matsokin, the city’s deputy mayor.

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its attacks on February 24, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russian rouble falls to record lows after ratings downgrades

The Russian rouble slid further, hitting record lows against the dollar and euro, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status citing the impact of Western sanctions.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was more than 10 percent weaker against the dollar at 117.5 and had lost over 7 percent against the euro to trade at 124.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded above 110 to the dollar in Moscow.

The Russian central bank imposed a 30 percent commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

EU sanctions on Russia starting to have an effect

The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said.

"We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said.

"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the rouble is also quite impressive. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20 percent also," t he official continued.

Russia's military assault against Ukraine has already forced a million people into bordering countries in Europe. Here's where people are fleeing to: pic.twitter.com/ENj54u46R8 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 3, 2022

Russia seizes strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson after week of war



Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day of war.

Russia's defence ministry said it controlled Kherson but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that Ukrainian forces continued to defend the Black Sea port of about 250,000 people.

"We are a people who broke the enemy's plans in a week," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "These plans had taken years to write - they are mean, with hatred for our country, for our people."

A Ukrainian delegation had left for a second round of talks with Russian officials on a ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Russian forces have yet to overthrow the government in Kiev but thousands are reported to have died or been injured and more than a million people have fled Ukraine amid the biggest attack on a European state since 1945.

Russia hits communications facility in Kiev

Russian forces have struck a radio and television centre in Kiev and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kiev this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine's information warfare.

Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia

Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount amid the war in Ukraine, which Budapest condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

In an interview with news website mandiner.hu, Orban added that Hungary's ties with Russia had been "balanced and fair" until the very recent past, but the war has created a new situation.

He added, however, that there was no reason to cut energy ties with Moscow.

US: Russia blocks independent news outlets, social media

The United States accused Russia of launching a "full war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia’s government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.

Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, it added.

UK broadcasting regulator opens more probes into Russia's RT

The British broadcasting regulator has announced another dozen investigations into the "impartiality" of news programmes aired on Russian state-funded television channel RT.

Ofcom said that it now has 27 open investigations into RT and is considering whether the channel should keep its UK licence.

"We are very concerned by the volume of programmes on RT that are raising potential issues under the Broadcasting Code," Ofcom said in a statement.

The regulator first announced its probe on Monday, saying it had seen "a significant increase" in the number of potential breaches on RT news programmes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India denies Moscow claims Ukraine holding students as 'human shield'

New Delhi denied Russian claims that Ukraine was holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, instead thanking Ukraine for its help in evacuations from the embattled city.

"We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday," said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

"We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," he added in a statement.

New Delhi's declaration came after Moscow said Indian students in Kharkiv were being used as a "human shield" by Ukraini an security forces.

Ukrainian families flee to Türkiye for ‘safety’

Those who have left Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country continue to come to Türkiye, as they say they find it safe.

Ukrainian families driving their vehicles from the cities where they previously lived are entering Türkiye through the Kapikule Border Gate with Bulgaria.

Donald Hofferber is one of those who came to Türkiye with his wife Lilly and children Aleksandr, Michael and Anna.

The Hofferber family, who left their friends at the Bulgarian Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing, entered Türkiye on foot with their suitcases.

Hofferber said there were too many attacks on Ukraine. "Helicopters attacked the bridges. Bombs fell very close to our house.

“The next day after we left our house, Russian tanks reached our house, but the Ukrainian army disabled 20 Russian tanks there,” he recalled.

Noting that they came to Türkiye because they had friends in Istanbul, Hofferber said: "I think Türkiye is safe for us. I'm thinking of staying in Istanbul for about a month.”

Lilly Hofferber could not help but burst into tears from time to time.

UN: One million refugees flee Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.





For live updates from Wednesday (March 2) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies