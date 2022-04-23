Fast News

Russia has intensified its offensive in the south and eastern regions of Ukraine as Moscow claimed "liberation" of Mariupol, which has a strategic position on the Black Sea coast, with the conflict entering its 59th day.

The governor of the eastern Kharkiv region said that Kiev retook three villages near the Russian border. (AFP)

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Governors: 'Fierce battles' in eastern Ukraine

Authorities in two eastern Ukrainian regions have said that fighting with Russian forces is "fierce", as hope fades for a truce over Orthodox Easter weekend.

The governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram that Kiev retook three villages near the Russian border after "fierce battles". "Our units kicked Russian troops out of the settlements of Bezruki, Slatine, Prudyanka," he said, adding that the Ukrainian forced "secured their positions".

The governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said in a video on Telegram that fighting also raged there. "There is round the clock shelling," Gaiday said, adding that Russian forces "continue to attack" the cities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk.

Missile strikes infrastructure of Ukraine's Odessa: city council

A missile has struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the local authorities has said in an online statement without giving further details.

"Odessa was hit by a missile strike. Infrastructure has been hit," the statement said.

Lviv announces curfew starting Easter night

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy has announced a curfew starting on Orthodox Easter night.

Citing “new intelligence,” Kozytskyy said the curfew would run from 11PM Saturday to 5AM Sunday, and then every day between those hours until further notice.

“Unfortunately, the enemy doesn’t have such a concept as a major religious holiday,” Kozytskyy wrote. “They are so beastly that they don’t understand what Easter is.”

Artillery strike kills two civilians in Ukraine's Luhansk region: governor

An artillery strike on the front line town of Zolote in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region killed two civilians and wounded two others, Governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an online post.

Russia resumes offensive against Ukrainian forces: official

Russian forces have resumed air strikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steel works where Ukraine's remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the Azovstal area," Arestovych said on national television.

Video shows civilians in underground shelters

A video released by the Azov regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, part of a group currently holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, shows women and children sheltering underground.

Some of them have been hiding in the plant’s tunnels for up to two months. “We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” said one woman in the video.

Another young girl in the video says she and her relatives left home on Feb. 27. Since then, they have seen “neither the sky, nor the sun.” “We really want to get out of here safely, so that no one gets hurt,” the girl pleads.

Two killed in Russian shelling

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov says two people were killed and 19 more wounded by Russian shelling.

Synehubov said on the messaging app Telegram that over the past day Russian forces fired at the region’s civilian infrastructure 56 times.

Kharkiv, which is near the front lines, has faced repeated shelling from Russian forces.

Ukraine to evacuate Mariupol civilians

Ukraine will make a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the heavily destroyed city largely controlled by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"Today we will again try to evacuate women, children and the elderly," Vereshchuk said on Telegram, calling for people to gather on the motorway close to the Port City shopping centre in the city.

"If everything happens as planned, we will start the evacuation around noon."

Russia shoots down Ukrainian fighter jet in Kharkiv region

Russia's defence ministry has said that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.

Russian shelling of Luhansk's cities intensifies: official

All the Ukrainian-controlled cities in the eastern region of Luhansk were constantly being shelled by Russian forces and the barrage was intensifying, the region's governor Sergiy Gaiday has said on television.

He said Ukrainian forces were leaving some settlements there in order to regroup, but that the move did not amount to a critical setback. Russia denies targeting civilian areas.

Ukraine: Russian offensive continues in east

The Ukraine military's general staff has that Russian forces continue their "offensive operations" in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours repelled eight Russian attacks in the Donbass region, destroying nine tanks, 18 armoured units and 13 vehicles, a tanker and three artillery systems, the general staff said on its Facebook page.

Russian forces continue to partially block and shell Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and are active in the area of Izyum, the update said.

Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours: UK

Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence has said.

Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts to capture the city, impeding their progress in the Donbass region, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Russia's air and maritime forces have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air and sea defences, it said.

As Ukraine’s eastern regions come under heavy fire, the city of Dnipro is bracing for an attack by Russian forces.



As Ukraine's eastern regions come under heavy fire, the city of Dnipro is bracing for an attack by Russian forces.

It's become a major hub for humanitarian relief and citizens are cautiously optimistic about its readiness

Zelenskyy: Russia eyes other countries after Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia's offensive on his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine that would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova in the west.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Ukraine's president Zelenskyy:



— Allies delivering needed weapons

— Russian commander's comments show further invasion

— Ukraine is just beginning pic.twitter.com/BazNFKSL2q — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 22, 2022

US 'absolutely' will re-open its embassy in Kiev

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that he "absolutely" expected the United States would eventually re-open its embassy in Ukraine, but stopped short of predicting when that would happen.

"It will happen, absolutely, but we will wait," Shmyhal told reporters at a conclusion of a visit to Washington, DC, when asked whether he had received assurances from the United States that it would re-open its embassy.

Britain announced on Friday it would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev next week, joining other European countries that have announced such plans after Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine: Negotiations for guarantees will be finished in week

Ukraine's negotiations with partner countries on security guarantees will be completed within one week, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the top negotiator and adviser to Ukraine’s president, said consultations at the level of political advisers continue with potential guarantor countries.

"Of course, there will be different guarantees. The procurement of weapons, the closure of the airspace, military consultations, and funds for the purchase of additional weapons are important for us. I think the talks on these issues can be completed in a week at the most," said Podolyak.

Maxar: Images show new mass grave in Mariupol

Satellite photos released by Maxar Technologies have revealed what appeared to be a second mass grave site excavated recently near Mariupol. The site at a cemetery in the town of Vynohradne has several newly dug parallel trenches measuring about 40 metres (13 1 feet) long, Maxar said in a statement.

A day earlier, Maxar made public satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves next to a cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol. That prompted Ukrainian accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians in the city.

“This confirms again that the occupiers arrange the collection, burial and cremation of dead residents in every district of the city,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Governor: At least three civilians killed, seven injured in Donetsk

At least three civilians died and seven more were injured in shelling attacks in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to roll into the country’s industrial east, the governor of the region said in a Telegram post.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko blamed the deaths of “three more peaceful residents” in a small town and two villages on Russian shelling.

In a separate Telegram post earlier, Kyrylenko said that as of Friday afternoon, Russians had opened fire at 20 settlements in the region and destroyed or damaged 34 civilian infrastructure facilities.

US to host meeting in Germany for Ukraine's capability

The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany next week to discuss Ukraine's longer-term security needs even as Kiev continues to battle Russian forces in the country's east and south.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said defence ministers and senior generals of 20 countries, NATO and non-NATO members, have already accepted the invitation from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the meeting on Tuesday at the US-controlled Ramstein Air Base in western Germany.

"It's really largely about modernising and making sure their [Ukrainian] military is still potent and capable going forward. It's not about security guarantees, it's about their actual military posture," Kirby told reporters.

Guterres to meet Putin, Zelenskyy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the offensive, the UN has said.

Guterres will see Zelenskyy and Ukraine's foreign minister on Thursday, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

"At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Moldova summons Russian envoy, calls respect on neutrality

The Moldovan foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador to express "deep concern" about comments by a top military commander, who suggested the country's Russian-speaking population was being oppressed.

"These statements are unfounded," the foreign ministry said on its website.

"Moldova ... is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies