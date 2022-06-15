Fast News

Moscow asks Kiev's forces holed up in a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk city to surrender and plans a corridor to evacuate civilians from the site, as Russia's broader offensive enters 112th day.

Russian forces have been repelled from Kiev and other parts, prompting Moscow to focus its offensive on Donbass, an eastern region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. (AP)

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

NATO chief hopeful of Türkiye's efforts to resume Ukrainian grain shipment

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he hopes that Türkiye’s efforts in enabling shipment of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports will lead to a solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has recently hosted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov for talks on grain stuck in Ukrainian ports. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the conflict has halted much of that flow.

Stoltenberg also said NATO members will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons and long-range systems. "We are extremely focused on stepping up support," he told a news conference.

'Up to 1,200 civilians' may be in plant at centre of Ukraine battle

Up to 1,200 civilians may be holed up in the shelters of the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, where one of the fiercest battles of the conflict has been raging between Russian and Ukrainian forces, a Russian-backed separatist has said.

"About 1,000 to 1,200 civilians of Sievierodonetsk may still be on the territory of the Azot chemical plant," Rodion Miroshnik, an official in the Russian-backed self-styled separatist administration of the Luhansk People's Republic, said on Telegram.

Miroshnik said the civilians are in part of the plant that is still controlled by Ukrainian forces, which he said numbered up to 2,000 people including Ukrainian and foreign fighters. Ukraine says the number of civilians at the plant is closer to 500.

Separatists: Ukraine trying to disrupt humanitarian corridor

Russian-backed separatists have said Ukrainian forces sought to disrupt a humanitarian corridor out of the sprawling ammonia factory in the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk to a separatist-controlled town, the RIA news agency has reported.

Russia said on Tuesday it dismissed a Ukrainian request for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians to Kiev-controlled territory, citing the destruction of the last bridge across the Siverskyi Donets river which blocks the city's eastern exits.

"We offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries located at the Azot plant to cease any hostilities," Moscow's defence ministry said. Russia's corridor northwards to the city of Svatove was supposed to be open until Wednesday evening.

Russia: Destroyed NATO arms depot in western Ukraine

Russia has said its forces destroyed a depot containing NATO-supplied arms in western Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to speed up arms deliveries to his country.

"Near the town of Zolochiv in Lviv region, high-precision long-range Kalibr missiles destroyed an ammunition depot of foreign weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries, including 155-mm M777 howitzers," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had received just 10 percent of the weapons it requested from the West to deter Russia's military intervention.

Macron: Ukraine president will have to negotiate with Russia at some point

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Ukraine will have to hold talks with Russia at some point, in order to try and bring an end to the conflict between the two countries.

"The Ukrainian President and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia," said Macron, while on a visit to Romania and Moldova.

Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank including Moldova before possibly heading to Kiev on Thursday on a visit with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, two diplomatic sources said.

Romanian president says EU should grant Ukraine EU candidate status

Granting Ukraine candidate status for the European Union is the correct call, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said, adding that a decision may come by the end of June.

"In my opinion, the candidate status must be granted as soon as possible, it is a correct solution from a moral, economic and security perspective," he said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukraine: 2.4M hectares of winter crops won't be harvested

Some 2.4 million hectares of winter crops with a total value of $1.435 billion will remain unharvested in Ukraine because of Russia's offensive, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry has said.

It said the agriculture sector had so far suffered losses of $4.292 billion because of the conflict. It estimated that the number of animals killed in areas affected by fighting included 42,000 sheep and goats, 92,000 cows, 258,000 pigs and more than 5.7 million birds.

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground city

Russia has said it will establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk starting Wednesday as Kiev's forces wage a desperate battle for control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city.

The Russian defence ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established for evacuations from the plant, saying it was "guided by the principles of humanity". About 500 civilians are taking shelter in the Azot chemical plant, according to the city administration.

Evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Luhansk, Moscow said, urging those holding out at the plant to cease their "senseless resistance". Moscow's forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops in the city, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.

UK says hundreds of civilians sheltered in Ukraine's Azot Chemical Plant

Elements of Ukraine's Armed Forces and several hundred civilians are sheltering in underground bunkers in Azot Chemical Plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defence ministry has said. Russian forces now control the majority of the Ukrainian city, it said in a Twitter update.

Russia told Ukrainian forces who were holed up in the chemical plant to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defence ministers meet

Dozens of defence ministers from NATO and other parts of the world are expected to discuss weapon deliveries to Ukraine in Brussels, US officials said, as Kiev calls for a significant increase in arms to help hold off Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministerial is being led by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, and it is the third time the group of nearly 50 countries are meeting to discuss and coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday. Western countries have promised NATO-standard weapons, including advanced US rockets. But deploying them is taking time.

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle will determine 'course of war'

Ukraine's battle against Russian troops in the eastern region of the Donbass will determine the "course of the war," President Zelenskyy has said, asking his nation to stay strong in the face of Moscow's devastating attack against two key cities.

"Unfortunately, there are painful losses. But we must stay strong. This is our nation," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "Hanging in there in Donbass is crucial. Donbass is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks."

As the outcome of the conflict hangs in the balance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg endorsed Ukraine's increasingly desperate calls for more weapons, urging allies to speed up deliveries to Kiev.

