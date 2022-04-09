Fast News

Ukraine is calling for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Moscow for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with civilians fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive on the 45th day of the conflict.

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Russian forces lost over 19,000 troops, Ukraine claims

Ukraine claimed that a total of 19,100 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s offensive against its neighbour.

Since the beginning of the attack, the Ukrainian army has destroyed 151 Russian-owned aircraft, 136 helicopters, 705 tanks, 1,895 armoured vehicles, 335 artillery systems, and seven boats, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Russian forces also lost 108 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,363 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 112 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the statement of General Staff.

Evacuations continuing from Kramatorsk: railway operator

Ukraine's railway operator said that operations are halted at the train station in Kramatorsk, which was damaged in a missile strike on Friday, but evacuations of civilians will continue through other stations in eastern Ukraine.

The company said that evacuations will continue from the stations in Slovyansk and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Novozolotarivka in the Luhansk region.

The statement on the messaging app Telegram said that “the railways do not stop the task of taking everyone to safety.”

Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base

Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported, quoting the Russian Defence Ministry.

A Ukrainian air force MiG-29 fighter and a Mi-8 helicopter were also destroyed in the attack on the base in the Poltava region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

UK: Russian naval forces firing into Ukraine

Russian naval forces are launching cruise missiles into Ukraine to support military operations in the eastern Donbas region and around the cities of Mariupol and Mykolaiv, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

In its daily report on the conflict, the ministry said Russia’s air forces are expected to increase activity in the south and east of Ukraine to further support these operations.

The ministry said these actions come as attempts to establish a land corridor between Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and Russian-controlled parts of the Donbass region “continue to be thwarted by Ukrainian resistance.”

Humanitarian corridors which are to open today in eastern Ukraine will allow residents to leave a number cities in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto reports from Lviv pic.twitter.com/oSoKRevb5M — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 9, 2022

Russia accuses YouTube of blocking parliamentary channel's account

Russian officials have accused US video hosting service YouTube of blocking the channel of the lower house of parliament and warned of reprisals.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Duma, said Washington was breaching "the rights of Russians" while foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "YouTube has sealed its fate".

More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk: governor

More evacuations are needed from the Luhansk region in Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai has said.

He said that some 30 percent of people still remain in settlements across the region and have been asked to evacuate.

"They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told the public television broadcaster.

Ten humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday: Ukraine

Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

Zelenskyy seeks 'firm global response' to train station bombing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a "firm global response" after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine where civilians had gathered to flee a feared Russian offensive.

"This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable," Zelenskyy said in a video message, referring to Friday's missile strike, whose victims included five children.

"World powers have already condemned Russia's attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm global response to this war crime," he continued.

As civilians desperately try to leave Ukraine's east and south, those in areas recaptured from Russian forces are having to face the aftermath of a month-long occupation.



A TRT World team is documenting the scenes in Kiev's north pic.twitter.com/cxxSg6PAYl — TRT World (@trtworld) April 8, 2022

Forty victims of mass grave in Bucha are civilians: Ukraine

Forty victims found in a Ukrainian mass grave in the Kiev suburb of Bucha were civilians who "did not resist," according to the nation’s capital police chief.

Police are investigating mass graves in Bucha, according to Andriy Nebytov, who said Russian forces "regularly fired on civilians."

Some civilians were killed during shelling of the city by Russian artillery. Among those killed were civilian men and women between the ages of 40 and 60, he said. He noted that bullet wounds to the head and body were found on victims - an indication they were killed by an automatic weapon or a sniper’s rifle.

31,000 civilians in Mariupol forcibly relocated to Russia — Mayor

At least 31,000 civilians from southeastern Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol were forcibly taken to Russia, according to the mayor.

Vadim Boychenko told local television that civilians from Mariupol were forcibly taken to Russia or the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" by Russian forces and officials have a verified list of residents forcibly relocated from their homes.

Noting that residents were subjected to various humiliations, Boychenko said Russian authorities treated them harshly, took fingerprints and forced them to sign various documents.

Biden speaks with South Africa's Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa tweeted that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.

Local media suggested it was Biden who initiated the phone call to Pretoria which South Africa has maintained a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, touting negotiation as the best option to end the conflict despite international outrage and condemnation.

We discussed the need to support growth and development on the African continent.



We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 8, 2022

Biden signs bill limiting trade with Russia

US President Joe Biden has signed legislation axing normal trade ties with Russia, the newest move Washington has taken to punish Moscow for its Ukraine incursion.

US president also inked a bill codifying the nation's ban on Russian oil imports, the White House announced.

The development came about a month later along the decisions taken by Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

