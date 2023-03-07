Fast News

Ukraine's top military brass is in favour of continuing the defence operation and further strengthening positions in the embattled city of Bakhmut in the wake of intense Russian attacks as the fighting enters its 377th day.

Ukraine's Bakhmut serves as the administrative center of Donetsk, which along with the Luhansk region comprises the Donbass - the military focus of Russia's offensive. (AA)

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he instructed the army to find forces to bolster the defence of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut which has become a symbolic prize in the war with Russia.

"I told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's top adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukrainian forces around Bakhmut have been grinding down enemy forces, reinforcing their positions and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel for a possible counteroffensive.

Intense Russian shelling targeted the city in the Donetsk region and nearby villages as Moscow waged a three-sided assault to try to finish off Bakhmut’s resistance.

The nearby towns of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka came under heavy shelling, damaging cars and homes and sparking a fire.

1016 GMT — Kremlin says United States is 'invisible hand' in Ukraine

The Kremlin has said that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict, saying China's foreign minister was joking when he said an "invisible hand" was to blame.

"Here we can probably disagree with our Chinese comrades. This is of course a joke. You know what the joke is: this is not an invisible hand, this is the hand of the United States of America. This is the hand of Washington," Peskov told reporters.

"Washington does not want this war to end. Washington wants and is doing everything to continue this war. This is the visible hand."

Moscow has repeatedly declared that the United States and its allies are using Ukraine to wage war against it. That narrative is rejected by Kiev and the West, which say Ukraine is fighting for survival against an imperial land grab by Russia.

1011 GMT — Russia's Defence Minister emphasises critical capture of Bakhmut

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the seizure of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine was critical to punching a hole in Ukrainian defences and would allow Moscow's forces to mount further offensive operations deeper inside the country.

Russian forces have been waging an intense campaign for months to seize control of the small city in what would become their first significant territorial advance since last summer.

"The city is an important hub for defending Ukrainian troops in the Donbass. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be conducted deep into Ukraine's defensive lines," Shoigu said.

The heavily industrialised Donbass region of eastern Ukraine comprises Donetsk and Luhansk, which are both claimed by Russia along with two other Ukrainian regions. Kiev and the West regard Russia's claim to be illegal.

0308 GMT — Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand': China

The Ukraine crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said.

The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Qin said on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, calling for dialogue to begin as soon as possible.

0028 GMT — Blinken discusses Ukraine, NATO with Lithuanian counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on Monday in Washington, DC, where they discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and the next NATO summit in July.

Blinken and Landsbergis underscored the "strength of the US-Lithuania relationship as NATO Allies" as well as the support for Ukraine, according to a joint statement released following their meeting.

They "committed to continue imposing strong economic costs on Russia through sanctions and pursuing accountability for those responsible for Russia’s attacks," the statement said.

"They also pledged to continue to provide the support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people and to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders until Ukraine prevails while encouraging Allies and partners to do the same," it added.

0017 GMT — Ukraine brings back 307 children from Russian occupied territories

Ukraine has brought 307 children out of Russia-occupied territories, the country's human rights ombudsman has said, including an eight-year-old boy who was recently reunited with his grandmother.

Ukraine's authorities estimate more than 16,000 children have been deported to Russia since the start of the war a year ago. Russia has said it has been evacuating people voluntarily from Ukraine.

"At the end of February, the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights received a request to help bring back a child who was in the territory temporarily occupied by Russia," Dmytro Lubinets, the ombudsman, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

"Within a few days, with the assistance and work of the staff of the ombudsman's office, Sashko met his grandmother." The ombudsmen did not reveal details of the operation.

2036 GMT — Ukraine urges probe over footage of alleged POW killing

Ukraine's foreign minister has urged the International Criminal Court to probe footage circulating on social media that he said showed Russian forces killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

"Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying 'Glory to Ukraine'. Another (piece of) proof this war is genocidal," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

Kuleba said it was "imperative" that International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan "launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime".

"Perpetrators must face justice," he added.

He was referring to what appears to be amateur footage of a detained combatant standing in a shallow trench, wearing camouflage and smoking a cigarette, being shot to death with automatic weapons after saying "glory to Ukraine".

2001 GMT — Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use - lawmakers

Ukraine has broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States to include a weapon that it wants to cannibalize to drop the anti-armour bomblets it contains on Russian forces from drones, according to two US lawmakers.

Kiev has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons but it is by no means certain that the Biden administration will sign off on that. Cluster munitions, banned by more than 120 countries, normally release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area, threatening civilians.

Ukraine is seeking the MK-20, an air-delivered cluster bomb, to release its individual explosives from drones, said US Representatives Jason Crow and Adam Smith, who both serve on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. That is in addition to 155 mm artillery cluster shells that Ukraine already has requested, they said.

They said Ukrainian officials urged US lawmakers at last month's Munich Security Conference to press for White House approval.

