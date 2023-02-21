Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin blames West for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, after Kiev's allies promised to send new weapons to Ukraine, as fighting continues on to its 363rd day.

In a major speech to Russia's two houses of parliament, Putin said Russia has all the financial resources it needs to guarantee its national security and development despite Western economic sanctions. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the war began.

In his state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast Russia — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said Russia, not Ukraine, was the one fighting for its very existence.

“We aren’t fighting the Ukrainian people,” Putin said in a speech days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday. Ukraine “has become hostage of the Kiev regime and its Western masters, which have effectively occupied the country.”

Putin also welcomed what he said was a long-overdue structural transformation of the Russian economy as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and called on Russian companies, locked out of Western economies, to start investing more at home.

1050 GMT — Ukrainian presidential aide says Putin lost touch with reality



Putin's speech to Russia's political and military elite showed he has lost touch with reality, a senior aide to Ukraine's president has said.

"He is in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to conduct a dialogue about justice and international law," Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Reuters.

1036 GMT — EU countries mull curbing Russia sanctions dodging via trade tools, access to EU market

Twelve countries have been calling on the European Union to stop companies and third countries from circumventing EU sanctions on Russia by using trade with the 27-nation bloc and access to the European single market as leverage, a document showed.

The document was prepared by Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Spain and The Netherlands for talks of representatives of EU governments who are discussing their 10th sanctions package against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

1017 GMT — US slams 'absurdity' of Putin's anti-West speech



A top US official has described President Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for attacking Ukraine as "absurdity."

"Nobody is attacking Russia. There's a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

1004 GMT — Italy's prime minister arrives in Kiev

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has arrived in Kiev on Tuesday, her spokesman told AFP news agency, where she is expected to hold talks with Zelenskyy.

Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government's support following Russia's military campaign almost exactly one year ago.

1003 GMT — Russian attack on Ukraine 'strategic failure': US



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Russia's attacks on Ukraine a "strategic failure" as Putin vowed to "systematically" continue the offensive that began almost a year ago.

"One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine. It's clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," Blinken said in Athens at the close of a five-day trip to the region.

"No one wanted this war. No one likes this war. Everyone wants it to end as quickly as possible," Blinken said. "If we allow this to go forward with impunity, then we will open a Pandora's box around the world where might makes right."

0928 GMT — Netanyahu deputy urges Israel to help defend Ukraine against Russian 'terrorism'

A senior lawmaker from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party has called for the country to stop "fence-sitting" on Ukraine and provide it with military defences against Russia, which he accused of "terrorism".

The remarks by Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, were welcomed by Kiev but met no immediate response from Netanyahu.

"We must no longer sit on the fence," Edelstein tweeted after he and an Israeli opposition lawmaker, Zeev Elkin, met Zelenskyy in Kiev.

0930 GMT — More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia attacked Ukraine: UN



More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russian offensive began in Ukraine nearly a year ago, the UN Human Rights Office said.

The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since February 24, the UN report said. Around 90 percent of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

0727 GMT — Italy's Meloni heads to Kiev



Meloni has been travelling to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, local media reported.

NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.

"We have provided financial, military, humanitarian and civilian support" to Kiev "and Ukraine can certainly count on Italy because we have shown since the start... that we were here (for Kyiv) and we will continue to be here," Meloni said at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday.

0621 GMT — Putin to update Russia's elite on Ukraine war in major speech

President Vladimir Putin will focus on what he casts as the "special military operation" in Ukraine, give his analysis of the international situation and outline his vision of Russia's development after the West slapped on the severest sanctions in recent history.

"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.

The speech, to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, is due to begin at 0900 GMT in central Moscow.

0543 GMT — Russian court hands down first sabotage verdict since start or Ukraine war



A Russian court has sentenced two people to three-and-a-half years for plotting to sabotage the railway in a region bordering Ukraine, the first convictions for sabotage since the war began.

"According to the criminal intent, such actions would have led to derailment, damage to military and railway equipment, casualties among servicemen," Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited an unidentified source at the court in the Belgorod region as saying.

TASS identified the two by their last names but gave no more details about them.

0508GMT — EU plans to finance weapons for Ukraine via its own budget: FT

The European Commission is exploring to leverage the bloc's budget to provide down-payments to arms manufacturers in order to incentivise increased production, the Financial times has reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

0500 GMT — HRW says Russian attack on Ukraine station a 'war crime'



Human Rights Watch has accused Russia of committing a "war crime" with a missile attack that killed some 60 fleeing civilians at a railway station in eastern Ukraine.

The attack on the Kramatorsk train station in April is one of the deadliest targeting civilians since Russia began attacking Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Russia has denied responsibility.

"The attack was a violation of the laws of war and an apparent war crime," it said after an HRW team visited Kramatorsk and studied relevant photo, video and satellite imagery.

0436 GMT — China seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement

The foreign minister of China, which has provided strong political backing for Russia during its military operations against Ukraine, has said his country wants to play a role in ending the conflict.

Qin Gang told participants at a security conference in Beijing that China was concerned the almost year-long war could escalate further and spin “out of control.”

China would continue to urge peace talks and provide “Chinese wisdom” to bring about a political settlement, he said.

China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the U.S. and, weeks before the Ukraine conflict, their leaders declared a partnership with “no limits.” China also says Russia was provoked into using military force by NATO's eastward expansion.

In recent days, China has been accused by the US of trying to send arms to Russia for its war with Ukraine. But a spokesman from Germany said they have not seen information to support that claim.

0010 GMT — Biden arrives in Poland after his surprise trip to Kiev

US President Joe Biden has landed in the Polish capital Warsaw, Polish television footage showed, after making a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday Biden walked around Ukraine's capital Kiev on an unannounced visit, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's military campaign.

0005 GMT — World order depends on events in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kiev by US President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners.

"All it takes is resolve," he said.

"Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

0000 GMT — NATO chief Stoltenberg to visit Poland

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Poland on February 22.

He will attend the B-9 Summit being hosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

US President Joe Biden also will attend the summit.

Biden was initially scheduled to visit Poland on Monday, but he arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced, but widely speculated, trip earlier today.

Biden met Zelenskyy in Kiev and announced an additional $500 million military aid package for Ukraine.

His visit came two months after Zelenskyy travelled to Washington to meet Biden at the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

