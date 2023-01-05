Fast News

Kiev says significant Russian losses mean Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year, as fighting between the European neighbours enters its 315th day.

Calls for peace, negotiations between Moscow, Kiev should be supported by unilateral ceasefire for fair solution, Turkish President Erdogan tells Russian President Putin. (AA)

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the Turkish presidency said.

It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grain corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria.

Putin: Ukraine must accept loss of territories for there to be dialogue

Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and energy issues with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kiev, providing information and guidance".

Putin said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kiev must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".

Turkish President Erdogan spoke to Russian President Putin:



- Discussed energy & grain corridor

- Asked Putin to declare ceasefire in Ukraine

- Told Putin concrete steps need to be taken to clear PKK/YPG terrorists from northern Syria pic.twitter.com/8lG93HRO5x — TRT World (@trtworld) January 5, 2023

NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

Moscow could retaliate

Moscow could retaliate with similar measures if Germany decides to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild, a senior Russian official warned.

“The German government has decided to shift the problems that their predecessors created onto our country. To this end, they plan to confiscate Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

“We have the right to take similar actions in relation to assets of Germany and other states,” he said in a Telegram post.

Russia's Patriarch Kirill calls for Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said on the church's official website.

We must put an end to war with Russia this year: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president said they must put an end to the 10-month-old war with Russia this year, in addition to not postponing any defensive capabilities that could speed up Moscow’s defeat.

“Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainian people.

Noting that he held diplomatic discussions with the leaders of France, Denmark, and Romania, Zelenskyy said he will continue such diplomatic contacts every day with partner states and countries close to Kiev.

US intelligence suggests fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut will likely intensify in the coming days as Russia continues to reinforce its ranks pic.twitter.com/hWnDryNQtI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 5, 2023

Ukraine calls on allies to send heavy weapons

Zelenskyy has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for promising light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles, saying it showed the need for other allies to provide heavier weapons.

"This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners. There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," he said.

Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline.

US not 'hand-wringing' over attack on Russians



The United States is not "hand-wringing" over the mass casualties of Russian soldiers in a Ukrainian attack reportedly using US-supplied artillery, a senior White House official has said.

The New Year's strike hit a building in the occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka being used as a barracks. Russia has officially conceded there were 89 deaths — already an unusually high number — while Ukraine's military estimates that nearly 400 soldiers died.

Following criticism in Russia over the use of US-delivered weaponry by Ukrainian defenders, including in the Makiivka strike, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia is to blame.

"This is a war. They have been invaded and they (Ukrainians) are striking back and defending themselves," Kirby said. "Russian soldiers in their territory are legitimate targets for Ukrainian military action, period."

For live updates from Wednesday (January 4), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies