Ukraine says it has so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance in what Kiev calls the "Battle of the Donbass," as fierce fighting rages on the 57th day of the conflict.

Around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have taken refuge at a giant Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (AP)

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Putin orders forces not to storm Mariupol stronghold

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol but to block it “so that not even a fly comes through.”

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up was “securely blocked” while the rest of the city was "liberated," which Putin hailed as "success."

Leaving the plant in Ukrainian hands, however, robs the Russians of the ability to declare complete victory in Mariupol. The city’s capture has both strategic and symbolic importance.

Russia continues its offensive in Donbass region: Ukraine

Ukraine’s General Staff has said that the Russian forces continue the offensive in the east of the country with the goal of establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Ukrainian forces in the two regions have repelled nine Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, destroying one tank, 10 armoured units and two vehicles, one artillery system, two special engineering units, an anti-aircraft missile system and an ammunition depot, according to the update posted on the General Staff’s Facebook page.

The Russian military also continue “to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine,” the General Staff said.

Kiev police find nine civilian bodies with torture marks

Kiev regional police has said two graves with nine bodies were discovered the day before in the city of Borodyanka northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Head of the Keiv regional police Andriy Nebytov said two women and a teenager were among the “civilians killed by the Russian occupants.”

“I want to stress that these people are civilians. The Russian military deliberately shot civilians that didn’t put up any resistance and didn’t pose any threat,” Nebytov said, adding that some of the victims were apparently tortured.

Spanish, Danish leaders in Kiev

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen have arrived in Kiev to meet with the Ukrainian president, Sanchez’s office has announced.

The three leaders will be holding a press conference later on Thursday in the Ukrainian capital, it said in a statement.

“I look forward to the meeting with Zelenskyy, where my message will be that Denmark will continue to help Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement announcing her arrival in Kyiv Thursday. “The West stands together to support the Ukrainian people.”

Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send additional military aid to help Ukraine, according to a US official.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine.

The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week.

Ukraine recaptures over 900 settlements

Ukraine has recaptured 934 settlements from the Russian army so far, and life in these areas is gradually returning to normal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In a video address to nation, Zelenskyy said that "934 settlements have already been liberated. Police resumed work in 435 settlements. Local self-government started working in 431 communities.

The work of humanitarian headquarters was launched in 361 settlements." The Ukrainian government is gradually restoring people's access to medical and educational services and social protection bodies, he added.

ICRC denies Kiev's accusation

A senior Kiev official has accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of working "in concert" with Russia in Ukraine, a charge the organisation denied.

Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova decried ICRC's announcement last month that it was planning to open a branch in Russia's southern Rostov region to help Ukrainian refugees, who, Kiev says, have been forcibly deported to Russia.

"The ICRC does not ever help organise or carry out forced evacuations. We would not support any operation that would go against people's will and international law," the organisation said in a statement.

Ukraine: Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region

The Luhansk governor has said Russian forces now control 80 percent of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbass under the control of Moscow-backed separatists. Before Russia's assault on February 24, Kiev controlled 60 percent of the Luhansk region.

Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, who renewed their offensive this week in eastern and southern Ukraine, have strengthened their attacks in the Luhansk region.

After seizing Kreminna, Haidai said the Russians now are threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna and he has urged all residents to evacuate immediately.

Leading Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

Russian forces have said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant which is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.

Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since its offensive on Ukraine eight weeks ago which has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned towns and cities to rubble.

"Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.

Türkiye: Some NATO members want conflict to continue

Some NATO member states want the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to continue, Türkiye’s foreign minister has said in a televised interview with private news channel CNN Turk

Mevlut Cavusoglu said Türkiye did not think that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul.

"But following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, it was the impression that...there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia get weaker," Cavusoglu said.

He also noted that a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine could happen at any time.

"If you look at the text they've sent each other, that depends on the two leaders. It could happen at any time," he said.

