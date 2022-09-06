Fast News

UN nuclear watchdog IAEA is due to issue a report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station amid growing fears of catastrophe as the conflict enters 195th day.

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the IAEA expert mission in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as seen in this picture released on September 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

'Radiation catastrophe' nears as Zaporizhzhia shelled – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of a near "radiation catastrophe" and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclelar plant shelling showed Russia "does not care what the IAEA will say."

The UN nuclear watchdog is due to issue a report on the nuclear power station on Tuesday.

The nuclear concerns add to the ongoing energy fight between Moscow and the West since Russian troops assaulted Ukraine in late February as the larger military conflict continues.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking nuclear disaster by shelling near Europe's largest nuclear plant, which officials said disrupted power lines on Monday and took the sole remaining reactor offline for the second time in two weeks, raising fears of catastrophe.

For live updates from Monday (September 5), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies