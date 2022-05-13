Fast News

Relatives of Ukrainian fighters trapped in Azovstal steel plant call for fresh efforts to save them as fierce fighting in the eastern European country enters its 79th day.

Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery. (AP)

Friday, May 13, 2022

EU to provide new $520 million military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the bloc will provide another $520 million (500 million euros) worth of military support to Ukraine and that he is confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany, Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take the bloc's aid to about $2.08 billion (2 billion euros).

Borrell said he was also optimistic an EU embargo on Russian oil could also be agreed in the coming days. "I am sure we will have an agreement. We need it and we will have it. We have to get rid of the oil dependency from Russia," he said.

Finland has formally announced its intention to join NATO, saying its decision was a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Finland has formally announced its intention to join NATO, saying its decision was a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lawmakers are expected to approve the plans next week. Moscow has reacted angrily, saying it will be forced to take retaliatory steps

Russia struck oil refinery in central Ukraine, defence ministry says

Russia's defence ministry has said that its forces have struck the Kremenchug oil refinery in central Ukraine, destroying its production capacity and fuel tanks.

The ministry also said its forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft in Kharkiv region.

Russian forces hit targets in eastern Ukraine: Kiev

Ukraine’s military says that Russian forces have staged assaults on multiple villages in eastern Ukraine as they try to expand control there, but not all have been successful.

In its daily operational note, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia’s military continued to launch artillery and air strikes on the embattled port of Mariupol, focusing on blocking Ukrainian fighters at their last holdout at the Azovstal steelworks.

In the Russian campaign in the east, villages were targeted near Donetsk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Kurakhiv, the Ukrainian military said. It said Russian forces also fired artillery on Ukrainian troops in the direction of Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city that has become a haven for refugees fleeing Mariupol.

Ukrainian forces prevented attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass, Britain says

Ukrainian forces have successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass, the British defence ministry has said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

Images suggest that Russia has lost armoured manoeuvre elements of at least one battalion tactical group and the deployed pontoon bridging equipment while crossing the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Britain said in its intelligence update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7SVSQChAFe



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vqt5MS4LR5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 13, 2022

US: Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians

The United States has accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to Moscow's assault.

The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.

"The United States assesses that Russia's forces have relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing in these 'filtration camps,' and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory, sometimes without telling evacuees of their final destination," said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies