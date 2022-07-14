Fast News

Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and UN make progress at talks in Istanbul over Black Sea grain exports, but an end to conflict remains far off as heavy shelling continues on day 141 of fighting.

Ukraine's armed forces say that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline including Siversk. (AFP)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Report: Russian forces enter Ukraine's Siversk city

Russian troops along with a local militia have entered the Ukrainian city of Siversk, which is under their operational control, according to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency.

"The allied forces have already entered Seversk (a city in the Donetsk region). I can say that the city is under our operational control. Mopping up operations are under way. Siversk will soon be totally liberated from Ukrainian troops," TASS said, citing a source. The report couldn't be independently verified.

Ukraine's armed forces said in their briefing note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery.

