Fast News

Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive –– now on its 23rd day.

A man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on March 2, 2022. (AP)

Friday, March 18, 2022

Ukraine: Russia recruited nearly 1,000 'mercenaries' from Mideast

The Russian army has recruited nearly a thousand "mercenaries" from Syria and Lebanon, Ukraine said.

“The Russian occupiers, which have suffered huge losses during the war, have already recruited mercenaries from the troops under the command of (Syria's) Bashar al Assad regime and (Lebanese group) Hezbollah's so-called army," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Foreigners — some of whom have never handled a firearm yet but are ready to die — have also arrived in Ukraine from other European countries, the US and elsewhere. Russia says it killed 180 pro-Kiev "mercenaries" in a training base attack on Sunday and has warned its forces will show "no mercy for mercenaries wherever they are on the territory of Ukraine."

Australia, Japan bring new sanctions on Russia

Australia has placed sanctions on Russia's Finance Ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Japan also imposed new sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine Russian groups, it said, adding targets of new asset freeze sanctions also include Russian defence official and two lawmakers.

“Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond.”



Russia’s ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igor Kalbukhov, says the Balkan nation could face a Ukraine-like scenario if it decides to join NATO pic.twitter.com/sa5lHc1KQw — TRT World (@trtworld) March 18, 2022

Hundreds of Ukraine-bound bulletproof vests stolen in New York

An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian offensive, police and the organisation said.

The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that "approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location," NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said.

"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," she added. A spokesperson for UCCA said a smaller number of vests, about 300, were missing from the group's Manhattan location.

''I should be happy because I have three countries to live in. But I can't live in any of them.''



A Ukrainian-Palestinian woman born and raised in Syria reflects on her life shadowed by conflict and war pic.twitter.com/ArIAT73YOA — TRT World (@trtworld) March 17, 2022

Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukranians

Ottawa has announced it is establishing a new immigration programme that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian offensive a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the centre and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo. Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

For live updates from Thursday (March 17), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies