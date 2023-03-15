Fast News

The US military says a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of one its spy drones and made it crash in the first such direct encounter between the two since Russia attacked Ukraine 385 days ago.

Moscow denied causing the crash of the drone (AP Archive)

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A US military MQ-9 Reaper armed drone crashed into the Black Sea. The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable.

Russia's defence ministry blamed "sharp maneuvering" by the drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact.

Russia views the drone incident as provocation, the RIA state news agency cited Russia's ambassador to the United States as saying.

0400 GMT - Russia calls Western comments on its products are exempt from sanctions ‘outright lies’

“Without concrete progress in solving these systemic problems, all the Westerners' oaths about humanitarian exemptions from their sanctions, assurances of commitment to global food security and expressions of support for the efforts of the UN Secretary General are nothing more than deliberate cunning and outright lies,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said Western reactions, notably from Washington and the European Union delegation in Moscow, in connection with the announcement of Russia’s position on the extension of the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative are “striking in hypocrisy, unprofessionalism, and a complete distortion of real facts".

22:30 GMT - New Russian law to strip citizenship for discrediting Ukraine operation

Proposed amendments to Russia's citizenship law would allow for the stripping of acquired citizenship for treason and discrediting the military campaign in Ukraine, Russian media has reported.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation," while Ukraine and its allies say that is a euphemism for a full blown aggression to grab land.

The proposed amendments have been submitted to the committee.

2155 GMT - Ukraine's top military command in favour of defending Bakhmut: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's top military command is unanimously in favour of defending the sector of eastern Ukraine, including the besieged city of Bakhmut, and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The main focus was on ... Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

"There was a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum."

2134 GMT - Moscow views Black Sea drone incident as provocation

Moscow views the incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a US military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, as saying.

"We view this incident as a provocation," Antonov said after being summoned by the US State Department.

Washington said that the fighter jet downed the US drone. Russia has denied that.

2130 GMT - White phosphorus reportedly fired in eastern Ukraine

White phosphorus munitions have been fired from Russian positions on an uninhabited area by the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, the AFP news agency reported.

Two projectiles were fired five minutes apart at around 4:45 pm [1445 GMT] on a road at the southern edge of Chasiv Yar leading to nearby Bakhmut, the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's year-long offensive.

The whistling sound from the projectiles was followed by explosions caused by munitions that released small, burning balls of white phosphorus that slowly fell to the ground.

The balls set fire to the vegetation on both sides of the road on a surface equivalent to the size of a football pitch.

