Russia's new round of intensified air strikes has cut power and water supplies, leaving many Ukrainians in cold and dark, says President Zelenskyy, as conflict rolls into its 237th day.

Russia says it's preparing to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, occupied by Moscow amid heavy fighting in the region. (AFP Archive)

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Estonia: Moscow's arsenal has drained in ongoing fighting

Russia will likely need two to four years to rebuild its military to the strength before the Ukraine conflict, Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has said, urging continued pressure to keep Moscow in check.

As Russia allegedly turns to Iranian kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine, Pevkur said he has heard accounts that Moscow's arsenal has been so drained that it is using its S-300 air defence system as ordinary missiles and that Russian shells have exploded in the air because they are too old.

"What more or less the consensus is is that it takes two to four years for Russia to restore some capabilities or even the same capabilities they had" before the conflict, he told a roundtable with State Department and Pentagon correspondents in the US.

Moldova may announce mobilisation

Moldova's Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatyi has said that the country could declare mobilisation if fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces moves toward its borders.

Asked to elaborate on whether a mobilisation would be declared in Moldova, Nosatyi said: "For this scenario to play out, there needs to be some serious changes on the front line in Ukraine."

"For example, if the fighting moves closer to our borders, if there are changes regarding migration to our country from Ukraine, or if we notice the mobilisation of military units in the war zone, then it could happen," he added, noting some of the missiles flew over Moldova's territory.

