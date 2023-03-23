Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 393rd day.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the modernisation of Moscow's air defence system would be completed this year. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Russia stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, killing civilians.

“Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post accompanying video showing what he said was a Russian missile striking a nine-story apartment building on a busy road in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

“Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at.”

At least one person was killed in the attack shown in the Zaporizhzhia video, apparently recorded by closed circuit TV cameras.

Two children were among the wounded, said Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev, adding that 25 people needed hospital treatment, with three in critical condition.

Zaporizhzhia city is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest which has come under threat during the war and has been shut down for months.

Elsewhere, Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn, killing at least eight people in or near a student dormitory near Kiev.

Russia has denied targeting residential areas.

Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian air defenses for some of the deadliest strikes on apartments, saying the deployment of air defense systems in residential areas puts civilians at risk.

0500 GMT - Prince William visits Poland to support ally helping Ukraine

Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland that underscored Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine and to assist the Ukrainian military in fighting off the offensive.

The heir to the throne met with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine.

“I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on,'' William said as he spoke to the troops.

Located just 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszow is also a key transit point for refugees.

0300 GMT- Zelenskyy hopes to see Russia gone from Ukraine by next Ramadan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has wished Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Mubarak!" and said a significant part of Ukraine's Muslim community, the Crimean Tatars, are "forced to meet Ramadan under [Russian] occupation."

Zelenskyy said Muslims in the country are observing Ramadan "under the threat of Russian repression and abuse in Crimea, under shelling in other parts of Ukraine, and in frontline battles."

"I have no doubt that we will return freedom, respect, and security to our entire state and to all communities."

"And may the power of prayer in this holy month help us cleanse Ukraine of Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror," Zelenskyy added.

"Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia."

