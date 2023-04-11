Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 412th day.

Municipal workers clean up a graveyard after a shelling of the central cemetery in the town of Kramatorsk, in the region of Donbass, on April 11, 2023. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Russian forces have pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks.

The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine's general staff said.

Ukrainian forces repelled several attacks, it said, as the Russian military kept up its effort to take control of Bakhmut.

A top Ukrainian commander accused Moscow of using "scorched earth" tactics.

"The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said of Bakhmut.

The battle for the small and now largely ruined city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk has been the bloodiest of the 13-month war as Moscow tries to inject momentum into its campaign after recent setbacks.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the Bakhmut fighting, but Syrskyi said: "The situation is difficult but controllable."

The head of the Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Russian forces now held 75 percent of the city, though he cautioned it was too early to talk about Bakhmut's fall.

Moscow's military was also targeting the city of Avdiivka.

"The Russians have turned Avdiivka into a total ruin," said Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor, describing an air strike on Monday that destroyed a multi-storey building.

For our live updates from Monday (April 10), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies