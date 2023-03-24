Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 394th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with an M119 105mm howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut (AFP)

Friday, March 24, 2023

Russia understood the decision to quit the Council of Europe was right and will not return to it in the future, a Russian senior diplomat has said, accusing the council of being Russophobic [dislike or fear of Russia].

In an interview with TASS news agency, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said, "Our 'divorce' with Strasbourg is not a whim, it’s a well-thought decision that took a few years to ripe. The Council of Europe of the present day is far from what it used to be back in 1996. Double standards, hypocrisy and Russophobia are its distinctive traits now. Clearly, with the Council of Europe of this kind, our ways have parted."

Kobrinets went on to say that unification principles and democratic ideals, proclaimed by the Council of Europe's Charter were "sacrificed to bloc interests."

In his words, the West turned the organisation into its ideological appendage and used it to "impose its dubious 'progressivist' values" on Russia and to put pressure on its government and people.

"The page has been turned. There is nothing to regret," the Russian diplomat added.

2044 GMT — Russia takes a dig at 'biased' German media

A report by the German government to the parliament, showing that the country's media are not "just biased, but receive a salary from the government," confirms what Russia "was aware of" long ago, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Maria Zakharova told the Anadolu Agency that the German authorities "have done this [interfered in the work of the media] historically and are doing it now."

"We learned nothing new, we've been saying all the time that the German media ... are biased, paid for by German political forces, prone to propaganda and self-censorship.

"Now the German media themselves published relevant materials provided officially by the German side, from which it follows that the German government, contrary to the [previous] statements not only interfere, but pays and moderates the content," she said.

Zakharova said Russia is open to "constructive settlement" of conflicts, but if its voice is not heard, then "it learned to take mirror measures."

