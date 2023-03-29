Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 399th day.

There are few confirmed tactical and technical characteristics of the Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems, which reportedly have an operational range of 12,000 kilometres. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Russia has begun exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and several thousand troops, its defence ministry said, in what is likely to be seen as another attempt by Moscow to show off its nuclear strength.

President Vladimir Putin has aimed to make the Yars missile system, which replaced the Topol system, part of Russia's "invincible weapons" and the mainstay of the ground-based component of its nuclear arsenal.

"In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging service.

Since launching attacks on Ukraine in February last year, Russia has conducted numerous military exercises on its own or with other countries, such as China or South Africa.

Follow more updates👇

0427 GMT — Zelenskyy invites Xi to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the country in an interview with the Associated Press published.

"We are ready to see him here," he told AP.

2227 GMT — Biden calls Putin's nuclear deployment talk 'dangerous'



US President Joe Biden has blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plan to deploy nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, branding it "dangerous" talk.

"This is dangerous kind of talk and it's worrisome," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Kremlin leader announced on Saturday that he was ordering the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, run by fellow leader Alexander Lukashenko as one of Russia's closest allies.

Washington has denounced the plan, which follows over a year of Moscow's attempts to conquer pro-Western Ukraine — a neighbour of both Russia and Belarus.

However, US officials say they have seen no sign of Russia actually moving nuclear weaponry.

"They haven't done that yet," Biden said.

2358 GMT — US wants to play down role in Nord Stream blasts: Russia

The Russian embassy in the US has said Washington is seeking to play down damaging information about the alleged involvement of its intelligence services in last year's blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" to establish circumstances around the explosions.

"We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka: Ukraine

Russian forces remain relentless in their attempts to take full control of the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka but were not making progress, Ukrainian military officials have said, as a Russian-installed official claimed otherwise.

The two towns along with nearby communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia's attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its latest statement.

"They simply try to exhaust our troops with attack after attack," Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, said on national TV, reporting 70 shelling incidents in Bakhmut alone.

But the military said Ukrainian fighters continued to successfully repel Russian forces and claimed that Russia was suffering high combat deaths in the offensive.

Verification of any of the battlefield accounts is difficult to ascertain.

For our live updates from Tuesday (March 28), click here.

Source: AFP