Ukraine says it has so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance in what Kiev calls the "Battle of the Donbas," as fierce fighting rages on the 57th day of the conflict.

Ukraine has proposed talks with Russia over evacuating troops and civilians from the southeastern port, with about 1,000 civilians trapped at the steel plant. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Ukraine: Russia now controls 80% of Luhansk region

The Luhansk governor has said Russian forces now control 80 percent of the region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

One of Russia's stated goals is to expand the territory in the Donbass under the control of Moscow-backed separatists. Before Russia's assault on February 24, Kiev controlled 60 percent of the Luhansk region.

Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, who renewed their offensive this week in eastern and southern Ukraine, have strengthened their attacks in the Luhansk region.

After seizing Kreminna, Haidai said the Russians now are threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna and he has urged all residents to evacuate immediately.

Leading Putin ally predicts Mariupol victory on Thursday

Russian forces have said they will seize the Mariupol steel plant which is the last main stronghold of resistance in the besieged city on Thursday after Ukraine proposed talks on evacuating troops and civilians there.

Mariupol would be the biggest city to be seized by Russia since its offensive on Ukraine eight weeks ago which has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned towns and cities to rubble.

"Before lunchtime, or after lunch, Azovstal will be completely under the control of the forces of the Russian Federation," Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said of the steel plant.

Türkiye: Some NATO members want conflict to continue

Some NATO member states want the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to continue, Türkiye’s foreign minister has said.

In a televised interview with private news channel CNN Turk, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Türkiye did not think that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul.

"But following the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, it was the impression that...there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia get weaker," Cavusoglu said.

