Russia says it won't halt its "special military operation" after the expected annexation of four regions it holds in eastern Ukraine, as fighting enters its 218th day.

Russia says it would need to keep fighting until it had taken control of all of Donetsk. About 40% of it is still under Ukrainian control. (TRTWorld)

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Russia poised to annex territories, representing about 15% of Ukraine

Russia is poised to annex a swath of Ukraine within days, releasing what it called vote tallies showing overwhelming support in four provinces to join it, after what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint.

On Moscow's Red Square, a stage with giant video screens has been set up, with billboards proclaiming "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!"

The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said it could consider the incorporation of the four regions on October 4, three days before President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday.

The Russian-installed administrations of the four provinces have formally asked Putin to incorporate them into Russia, which Russian officials have suggested is a formality.

