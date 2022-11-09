Fast News

Russia orders its troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a potential turning point in conflict – now in its 260th day.

Russian forces captured Kherson, with a pre-war population of 280,000, early in periods of fighting, which began on February 24. (Reuters Archive)

US President Joe Biden has said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the US congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia.

Biden said he expects US aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite skepticism expressed by Republicans who appear poised to take control of the House of Representatives.

