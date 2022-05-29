Fast News

Russia stepped up its assault on Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kiev calls for longer-range weaponry from West to fight in Donbass as the conflict enters 95th day.

This photograph taken on May 28, 2022, shows the damaged building of the Faculty of Economics of Karazin National University in Kharkiv, amid Russian offensive on Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday May 29, 2022

Russia squeezes, situation 'very difficult' — Zelenskyy

Russia pressed on with its attacks on eastern Ukraine, saying it had captured the strategic town of Lyman and claiming to have surrounded the urban center of Severodonetsk.

"The situation is very difficult, especially in those areas in Donbass and Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result for itself," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

"The town of Krasny Liman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," the Russian Defence Ministry said, using Moscow's name for Lyman and confirming an announcement made a day earlier by pro-Moscow separatists.

But a Ukrainian official denied Moscow's claim that Severodonetsk had been encircled, saying government troops had repelled Russian forces from the outskirts of the key city.

For live updates from Saturday (May 28), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies