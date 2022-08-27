Fast News

Russian shelling continues to displace civilians in Ukraine's east, says Kiev while claiming to hit Russia's supply routes near Kherson city as fighting rages on its 185th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position in the Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Saturday, August 27. 2022

Russia won't stop its campaign even if Ukraine renounces its NATO aspirations

A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kiev formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television interview that Russia was prepared to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subject to certain conditions.

Even before the conflict, Moscow made clear that Ukrainian membership in NATO was unacceptable to it.

"Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace," Medvedev told LCI television.

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the UN treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticised its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops assaulted Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that "unfortunately there is no consensus on this document."

He insisted that many countries — not just Russia — didn’t agree with “a whole host of issues” in the 36-page last draft.

