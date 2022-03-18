Fast News

Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive –– now on its 23rd day.

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region. (Reuters)

Friday, March 18, 2022

Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine

Russian forces struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kiev

One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, emergencies services said.

The services said in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the 5-storey building.

Russia battles to keep internet free

Limit access to the internet is proving highly divisive after Western sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine has called loudly for a widespread boycott and Kiev has even pushed for Russia to be cut off from the world wide web.

International sanctions have seen companies including big tech firms halt operations in Russia.

Critics say this could well marginalise opponents of the Kremlin, boost the dominance of state media and even lead Russia to try to develop a sealed-off, local version of the internet.

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region, according to a separatist official from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said.

Oil prices increase as Ukraine-Russia peace talks yield no result

Oil prices jumped as ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to bring the sides closer towards a resolution to end the conflict.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $108.53 per barrel at 0605 GMT for a 1.77 percent gain after closing the previous session at $106.64 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $105.33 per barrel at the same time for a 2.28 percent increase after settling at $102.98 a barrel in the previous session.

Saudi Arabia announces extension of visas for Ukrainians without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations – SPA pic.twitter.com/dQ2C5LtsFl — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 18, 2022

Search continues for Ukraine theatre bombing survivors

Rescue workers continue to search desperately for any survivors buried beneath the rubble of Mariupol's bombed-out theatre, as Russia's forces pounded residential areas across Ukraine, stoking allegations of war crimes.

Twenty-four hours after Mariupol's once-gleaming whitewashed theatre was hollowed out by a Russian strike, the number of dead, injured or trapped is still unclear.

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said a bombshelter in the building had survived the impact, and some "adults and children" had emerged alive.

Italy's minister of culture Dario Franceschini said his country was ready to rebuild the theatre "as soon as possible."

Ukraine: Russia recruited nearly 1,000 'mercenaries' from Mideast

The Russian army has recruited nearly a thousand "mercenaries" from Syria and Lebanon, Ukraine said.

“The Russian occupiers, which have suffered huge losses during the war, have already recruited mercenaries from the troops under the command of (Syria's) Bashar al Assad regime and (Lebanese group) Hezbollah's so-called army," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Foreigners — some of whom have never handled a firearm yet but are ready to die — have also arrived in Ukraine from other European countries, the US and elsewhere. Russia says it killed 180 pro-Kiev "mercenaries" in a training base attack on Sunday and has warned its forces will show "no mercy for mercenaries wherever they are on the territory of Ukraine."

Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv

At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.

It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.

Australia, Japan bring new sanctions on Russia

Australia has placed sanctions on Russia's Finance Ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations, covering the majority of the country's banking assets along with all entities that handle Russia's sovereign debt.

"With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia's sovereign debt," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

Japan also imposed new sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine Russian groups, it said, adding targets of new asset freeze sanctions also include Russian defence official and two lawmakers.

“Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond.”



Russia’s ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igor Kalbukhov, says the Balkan nation could face a Ukraine-like scenario if it decides to join NATO pic.twitter.com/sa5lHc1KQw — TRT World (@trtworld) March 18, 2022

Hundreds of Ukraine-bound bulletproof vests stolen in New York

An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian offensive, police and the organisation said.

The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that "approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location," NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said.

"There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing," she added. A spokesperson for UCCA said a smaller number of vests, about 300, were missing from the group's Manhattan location.

''I should be happy because I have three countries to live in. But I can't live in any of them.''



A Ukrainian-Palestinian woman born and raised in Syria reflects on her life shadowed by conflict and war pic.twitter.com/ArIAT73YOA — TRT World (@trtworld) March 17, 2022

Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukranians

Ottawa has announced it is establishing a new immigration programme that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian offensive a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the centre and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo. Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

