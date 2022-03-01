Fast News

Russian military assault on Ukraine goes into its sixth day as a huge military convoy rumbles toward Kiev, raising fears of intense fighting and more displacements of civilians. Latest updates:

A satellite image shows building fires and a convoy along P202 highway, near Invankiv, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russian military convoy headed for Ukraine capital keeps stretching

Satellite images have shown a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev that stretches for about 64 km, substantially longer than 27 km reported earlier, a US private company has said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 km north of the Ukraine border.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies