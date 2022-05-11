Fast News

Ukraine says its forces recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could jeopardise Russia's main assault – now in its 77th day.

The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that "fierce battles" were ongoing in the region (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Ukrainians make gains near Kharkiv

Kiev has claimed battlefield gains over Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said he had "good news" from the northeastern Kharkiv region. "The occupiers are gradually being pushed away," he said. The head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that "fierce battles" were ongoing in the region, and that the city itself was under heavy fire.

"Due to successful offensive operations, our defenders liberated Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bayrak from the invaders," he said. "Thus, the enemy was driven even further from Kharkiv, and the occupiers had even less opportunity to fire on the regional centre."

Fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island - UK

Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops.

"If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea," the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russia's resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy's retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said.

Ukraine pipeline operator to stop natural gas flow

Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator has said it will stop Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub in a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

It said the hub handles about a third of the Russian gas passing through the country to Western Europe, although Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter.

It said Russia could reroute affected shipments through Ukraine’s other main hub, Sudzha, in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said Ukraine’s rerouting request would be “technologically impossible” and that the company sees no grounds for Ukraine’s decision.

House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

The US lawmakers have emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package, beefing up President Joe Biden's initial request and signalling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's nearly three-month-old offensive.

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden's request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defence and humanitarian programmes.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the assault's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops.

For live updates from Tuesday (May 10), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies