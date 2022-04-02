Fast News

Talks to stop the Ukraine conflict resume as another attempt to rescue civilians from Mariupol fail, and Kremlin accuses Ukrainians of launching helicopter attack on fuel depot in Russia — with assault now in its 38th day

Workers are seen on a farm which was damaged after recent fighting in Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 01, 2022. (AA)

Saturday, April 2, 2022

US commits additional $300M defence assistance

The US Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Situation in east Ukraine 'extremely difficult' — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the military situation in the country's east remained extremely difficult and said Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbass region and the city of Kharkiv.

In a video address, he said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy on Russia's aggression:



— Sanctions working, need to press more

— Would like China to be on Ukraine's side

— Russia pulling back from north, slowly

— Moscow prepares new strikes on Donbas, Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/mEYECtrLXa — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 1, 2022

US restricts 120 Russian, Ukraine entities

The US Department of Commerce has added 120 Russian and Belarusian entities, mostly companies linked to the military, to the list of those under restrictions from receiving supplies and goods from the United States.

US 'provides equipment' Ukraine against Russian 'chemical weapons'

United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons in its offensive on Ukraine, the White House has said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided to the government of Ukraine in light of warnings from the United States and other countries that Russia could deploy such weapons and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

The White House has not provided evidence that Russia has been planning such an attack.

Ukrainian refugees swell at US-Mexico border

Hundreds of Ukrainians are camping in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to seek US asylum, a dramatic increase in arrivals just days after the Biden administration said the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing from conflict area.

Many of the Ukrainians escaping the Russian incursion of their home country have flown to the US-Mexico border hoping officials will allow them in so they can reunite with US relatives or friends.

While some 600 Ukrainians are camping near the border entry around 500 more are staying in hotels in the city, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director, citing the list kept by volunteers. About 40 percent of the people are children, he added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies