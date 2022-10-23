Fast News

The defense chiefs exchanged views on being "careful and cautious about provocations" that would worsen the security in the region, as the Russia-Ukraine fighting enters its 242nd day.

A view of the village, located in the border of the Kherson region where the control was again taken by the Ukrainian forces (Metin Aktas / File / AA)

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu exchanged views on bilateral, regional defence issues, including ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, authorities said.

In a phone call, Akar said that Türkiye is ready to do its part for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as peace and stability in the region.

Shoigu also held calls with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

In the three calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'".

He also spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in their second call in three days.

Russia builds defensive lines

Russian authorities are building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia, reflecting fears that Ukrainian forces may attack along new sections of the 1,000-kilometre front line of a war nearing its ninth month.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-backed regional administration in Kherson, said in a radio interview that Russian defensive lines “have been reinforced and the situation has remained stable” since local officials strongly encouraged all residents of the region's capital and nearby areas on Saturday and Sunday to evacuate by ferry to the river's east bank.

Ukraine urges global ban of Russia's RT

Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.

In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticised Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current".

"Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.

Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide! https://t.co/xJC371rqyg — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 23, 2022

Ukraine will do its best to 'pass IMF monitoring programme'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the head of the International Monetary Fund that Ukraine would do its best to "pass the IMF monitoring programme properly" and move to the new one as soon as possible.

"Had a call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for Ukraine. Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging service, without elaborating.

Russia continue attacks



Russia's defence ministry said its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Russia damages 40% of Ukraine's energy production infrastructure in two weeks. TRT World's Obaido Hitto has more pic.twitter.com/cEiqWJBhbd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 23, 2022

Russian military plane crashes

A Russian military plane has crashed into a two-storey residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region's governor Igor Kobzev said in a post on Telegram.

He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days, after a fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, last Monday killing at least 15 people.

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said.

To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the wide river, it added.

Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kiev

Scheduled "stabilisation" power cuts have been introduced in the Ukrainian capital after repeated Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, Kiev's energy operator said.

"On October 23, stabilisation shutdowns were introduced in Kiev by national energy operator Ukrenergo to avoid accidents," energy company DTEK said in a statement.

It added that the blackouts should last "no more than four hours" but may be longer "due to the scale of damage to the power supply system".

Zelenskyy: We can down most Russian missiles

Zelenskyy has alleged that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

"The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

"Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones."

G7 slams Russia's 'kidnapping' of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have condemned what they say was Russia's kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear powerplant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement.

"We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine plane engine builder head held

A former owner of a prestigious aircraft engine builder in central Ukraine has been detained on treason charges, Ukrainian media reported, quoting security sources.

Several of Ukraine's most prominent media outlets said Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the "honorary head" of the Motor Sich company in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, had been detained and was being taken to Kiev in a convoy.

The reports quoted security sources as saying Boguslaev, a former member of parliament, was suspected of collaborating with and assisting Russian forces occupying parts of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.

