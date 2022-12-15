Fast News

Russia promises no let-up to fighting over Christmas while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges European leaders to assist in setting up a court to try Russian leaders over "war crimes" as fierce fighting enters its 294th day.

Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced on November 9 that Russia would pull out its troops from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. (Reuters)

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Two killed in Russian shelling of liberated Kherson – Ukraine

Russian shelling has killed two people in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on the Telegram messaging app that the two were killed about 100 metres from the regional administration building, which was hit in shelling on Wednesday.

One killed in Donetsk in 'massive' Ukraine shelling: separatists

One person has been killed and nine more were injured in "the most massive shelling since 2014" by Kiev's forces in the Moscow-held eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, pro-Russian separatist officials said.

"At precisely 7:00 am (0500 GMT), the centre of Donetsk was hit by the most massive shelling since 2014," the city's Moscow-backed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said on social media.

He said "40 rockets were fired at civilians" and posted images of what he said were buildings and cars destroyed in the attack.

Russia says all Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that all weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West are legitimate targets for Russia, and that they would be either destroyed or seized.

Poland holds up EU deal on minimum corporate tax, aid for Ukraine

Poland is holding up the European Union's formal adoption of a minimum corporate tax for large companies and, by extension, also blocking a whole package of other deals, including financing for Ukraine in 2023, diplomats said.

The minimum tax, along with $19 billion (18 billion euros) for Ukraine next year, the approval of Hungary's recovery plan and the suspension of some EU budget funds for Budapest were all part of a complex deal reached by EU governments on Monday night.

The pact was to be signed off in what is called a "written procedure" by Wednesday, but Poland has twice demanded an extension of the deadline for this, the latest of which is now 1100 GMT (12:00 pm local) on Thursday.

Russian oil exports rise to a seven-month high in November: IEA

Russian oil exports recorded the highest level since April, with an increase of around 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.1 million bpd in November before the EU crude oil ban began, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said in its monthly oil market report.

This quantity was down from the 8.2 million bpd of oil that the country exported in February, when the Russia-Ukraine war erupted.

Despite increasing export volumes, Russia’s export revenues fell by $700 million to $15.8 billion due to lower prices and wider discounts for Russian-origin products.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson divests Russian operation

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has said it had divested a customer support operation in Russia.

The new owners of the business, which has some 40 employees, come from the management of Ericsson's Russian subsidiary, the company said in a statement.

Ericsson has previously announced it had decided to wind down its Russian businesses that used to employ 400 people.

Report: US ready to hand JDAM kits to Kiev

The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

"The kits incorporate global positioning devices for precision and can be bolted onto a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM," the Post reported.

"The US military has used the technology on bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds, usually incorporating it with bomber aircraft and fighter jets."

It comes as Russia warned US Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target in Ukraine if Washington authorises them to be delivered to support Kiev in fighting.

Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines

Canada has said it would revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on August 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

"Canada is making this decision recognising that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed, it no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies