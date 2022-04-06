Fast News

The US is set to launch new sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine asks residents in Luhansk to leave amid fears of a fresh offensive in the Donbass area as Moscow's operation enters the 42nd day.

Russian troops have departed from around Chernihiv, where city officials estimate around 350 civilians have been killed. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Zelenskyy hits out at European 'indecisiveness'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned hesitancy in Europe over barring Russian energy imports, arguing some leaders were more concerned with business losses than with alleged atrocities by Moscow's troops.

New "rhetoric" about sanctions had emerged, he told the Irish parliament, "but I cannot tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through and everything that Russia has done to us".

Russia targets fuel depot near Dnipro city

Russian forces have struck a fuel depot near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, regional authorities have said, hitting an area that has avoided the brunt of fighting.

No one was wounded in the attack and firefighters fought for eight hours to extinguish the flames.

"The night was alarming and difficult. The enemy attacked our region from the air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The oil depot with fuel was destroyed," the region's governor, Valentin Reznitchenko, said in a statement on social media.

The head of the regional council, My kola Lukashuk, said the Russian strikes occurred late on Tuesday in Novomoskovsk, about 25 kilometres from Dnipro, describing the attacks as "cynical" in a region with "no Ukrainian soldiers".

Russia wants to keep diplomatic ties with West

Russia wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Western countries despite a series of expulsions of its diplomats, the Interfax news agency has cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying.

Grushko said European countries disrupting the work of Russian diplomats were damaging their own interests.

Greece to ask 12 Russian diplomats to leave country

Greece will ask 12 Russian diplomats to leave the country in reaction to the conflict in Ukraine, declaring them "personae non-gratae", the foreign ministry has said.

The Greek foreign ministry's general secretary has informed the Russian ambassador of the decision. The Russian diplomats were not acting in accordance with international rules, a foreign ministry official said.

Pope slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha

Pope Francis has condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and held up a Ukrainian flag that was sent to him from the town where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found.

"Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha," he said at the end of his weekly audience.

"Cruelty that is increasingly horrendous, even against civilians, defenceless women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out up to heaven and implores: 'Stop this war!'" he said.

EU: How Ukraine conflict ends matters

The European Union wants the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, but how that happens is important too, its chief diplomat has said, calling for the bloc to send more arms to Kiev.

"Because if we're going to have a destroyed country that has been dismembered territorially and neutralised, with millions of people in exile, and millions of people dead, then no, we don't want this war to end like this," Josep Borrell told European Parliament.

"That is why we have to continue arming Ukraine...More weapons, that is what the Ukrainians expect of us."

Ukraine makes new attempts to evacuate civilians

Ukraine will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 11 humanitarian corridors but people trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

Efforts to get convoys of buses into the southern port city to evacuate tens of thousands of residents who are trapped there have repeatedly failed since Russian forces encircled Mariupol.

Dutch government preventing 14 Russian yachts from leaving

The Dutch government has said it is currently preventing 14 yachts — including 12 that were under construction — from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions after criticism that the Netherlands had lagged behind other European countries in enforcement and seizures.

Hungary summons Ukrainian envoy over 'insults'

Hungary's foreign ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what it calls offensive comments from Kiev regarding Budapest's stance on Russia's attacks.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in comments released three days after Prime Minister Viktor Orban was re-elected, said Hungary had condemned Russia's assault, acknowledged Ukraine's sovereignty and taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees.

So it was "time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to Sunday's landslide election win.

EU: Ban on Russian oil, gas imports will be needed

The European Union will have to introduce measures against imports of Russian oil and even gas at some point as a way to pressure Moscow to stop its Ukraine attacks, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel has said.

"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament.

EU leaders have said the bloc will soon have to sanction all of Russia's hydrocarbon exports as they blamed Moscow for "war crimes" discovered in Ukraine, especially in the town of Bucha.

Ukraine's gas transit operator suffers big damages

Ukraine’s gas transit operator has suffered damages totalling hundreds of millions of dollars since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on February 24, its head has said.

Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook the company continued to distribute gas to Ukrainian consumers although three main gas pipelines had been damaged and two gas distribution stations destroyed.

In addition, 48 gas distribution stations had stopped operations and four compressor stations had been seized by Russian forces.

The world’s largest plane made its maiden flight in December 1988.



Ukraine's Luhansk region tells civilians to evacuate

Ukrainian authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk have hoped to evacuate civilians through five "humanitarian corridors" and urged residents to get out "while it is safe."

Ukraine has said Russian troops that attacked on February 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbass area, which includes Luhansk.

"We will take everyone out if the Russians allow us to get to the meeting places (for evacuation). Because, as you can see, they don't always observe ceasefires," the Luhansk region governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"I appeal to every resident of the Luhansk region - evacuate while it is safe ... While there are buses and trains - take this opportunity."

UK: World must act to stop 'mass murder' in Ukraine

The world must act to stop the mass murder in Ukraine, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said, comparing reports of civilian killings by Russian troops to a 1995 genocide in Bosnia.

Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.

"This is mass murder on an unprecedented scale in Europe. We haven't seen the likes of this I think since 1995," he told BBC television.

British exhibitions group Hyve to sell its business assets in Russia

British exhibitions group Hyve Group has said it proposed to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo for a maximum price of $93.96 million, as it looks to exit the country following its attacks on Ukraine.

UK to donate fleet of ambulances to Ukraine



The British government has announced that it will supply a fleet of ambulances to Ukraine.

Around 20 ambulances will be sent to the conflict-stricken east European nation, where healthcare services have been stretched to the breaking point since Russia launched its attacks.

“The UK government has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and provided them with the lifesaving medical equipment they need,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

Russian border guards come under fire

A Russian regional official has said that border guards in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine had come under fire.

"Yesterday, on April 5, they tried to fire mortars at the position of our border guards in the Sudzhansky district," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region. "Russian border guards returned fire... There were no casualties or damage on our side."

Russia last week accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, but a senior Ukrainian official denied responsibility.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to volumes requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.

UK: Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine's Mariupol

Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes have continued in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening," British military intelligence said.

"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender."

After the Ukrainian president had walked through the streets of Bucha, he sent a message to the mothers of Russian soldiers he and many others accuse of war crimes.



US announces $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced another $100 million in American military aid would be sent to Ukraine following reports of atrocities allegedly committed there by Russian forces.

"I have authorised, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional anti-armour systems," Blinken said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine army holding Russians back in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces still are trying to push deep into Ukraine in the east, but the Ukrainian army is holding them back.

In his daily night-time video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was aware that Russia was gathering up reinforcements for another offensive. Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is outnumbered both in troops and equipment.

Zelenskyy also said he and Western leaders have discussed a new round of sanctions against Russia. "After what the world saw in Bucha, the sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of the war crimes committed by the occupiers."

Russia's Alfa Bank to face new US sanctions – report

The United States will announce new sanctions on Russia's Alfa Bank as soon as Wednesday, US media report, as President Joe Biden's administration plans to further punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

