Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners in Russian-held territory, with Ukrainian President Zelensky calling attack "a war crime" as fighting enters its 157th day.

A Russian military truck drives past an unexploded munition in the Russia-controlled village of Chornobaivka. (Reuters)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Ukraine claims killing scores of Russians in Kherson fighting

The Ukrainian military has said it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kiev's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines.

Rail traffic to Kherson over the Dnipro River had been cut, the military's southern command said, potentially further isolating Russian forces west of the river from supplies in occupied Crimea and the east.

Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, cutting off Kherson city and – in the assessment of British defence officials – leaving Russia's 49th Army stationed on the west bank of the river highly vulnerable.

"As a result of fire establishing control over the main transport links in occupied territory, it has been established that traffic over the rail bridge crossing the Dnipro is not possible," Ukraine's southern command said in a statement.

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognised as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the deaths of dozens of prisoners in a Russian-held jail showed there should be clear legal recognition that Russia was a "state sponsor of terrorism."

"Today, I received information about the attack by the occupiers on Olenivka (the prison's location), in the Donetsk region. It is a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead," he said in his daily address.

"I am appealing especially to the United States of America. A decision is needed and it is needed now."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies