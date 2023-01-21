Fast News

Ukrainian presidential adviser has criticised the "indecision" of its allies on whether to provide modern heavy tanks for its fight against Russia as fighting rolls into its 332nd day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region. (Reuters Archive)

Ukraine has denounced the "global indecision" of its allies on whether to provide heavy-duty modern tanks for its fight against Russia, saying "today's indecision is killing more of our people".

"Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted after the meeting of its allies on weapon supplies in Germany.

Here are the other developments:

1524 GMT — 'Not broken by war': Ukraine holds funeral for minister killed in crash

The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall in central Kiev by military pallbearers in full ceremonial dress, to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.

Mourners in black and clutching roses had earlier gathered near Maidan square in Ukraine's capital to pay final respects to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier this week.

"They were not broken by the war, and they did not allow others to be broken," the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of mourners that included senior government officials.

1224 GMT — Russian army says held 'offensive operations' in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

The Russian army said that its troops had launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting this week intensified after several months of an almost frozen front.

In its daily report, Moscow's forces said they led "offensive operations" in the region and claimed to have "taken more advantageous lines and positions."

0905 GMT — Russia claims progress as its push towards Bakhmut continues

Russia claimed to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the village of Klishchiivka, which is located nine kilometres (five miles) south of Bakhmut, has been “liberated.”

The claim couldn't be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the it.

0120 GMT — UN agency launches mobile clinics for Ukrainian women

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) enables women to have healthy deliveries with mobile clinics in Ukraine, according to an official.

“We have mobile teams. We have mobile clinics where women can literally give birth in a kind of van outside that can move around depending on the situation of the war,” UNFPA's Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Florence Bauer, said.

Bauer said women can deliver in the van, receiving all medical support needed.

2330 GMT — Try harder to make peace plan work, Ukraine's first lady tells West

Ukraine's western allies might bridge delays in implementing a 10-point peace plan that the country has put forward, if each country takes responsibility for one part, the first lady in Kiev said in an interview.

Olena Zelenska spoke from the World Economic Forum in Davos as Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks.

She told Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung the West's failure to quickly supply Ukraine with the weapons to drive out Russian forces had cost lives and wrecked much of its infrastructure, and that other forms of help were also required.

Hundreds of people in Berlin protest against the reluctance of the Olaf Scholz administration to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks pic.twitter.com/cLe9bcGkwr — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 21, 2023

2130 GMT — Ukraine should focus on preparing offensive, not Bakhmut battle: US official

Ukraine should not fixate on defending the city of Bakhmut at all costs and instead use a window of opportunity to prepare a major counter-offensive against Russian forces, a senior US official has said.

That industrial hub has become the epicentre of the grinding war in eastern Ukraine, involving mass artillery strikes, slow advances and high casualties for both sides.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration said the focus on Bakhmut is hampering Ukraine in the more important task of preparing a widely expected spring offensive to make major gains against Russian occupation in the south.

According to the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity and not being quoted verbatim, time favours Russia in Bakhmut, given its greater artillery resources and sheer numbers of troops.

Group of Seven officials have agreed to review level of price cap on exports of Russian oil in March — US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo pic.twitter.com/J2aFPnCo6A — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 20, 2023

Ukraine minister says had frank chat with Germany about tanks

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov has said he had "a frank discussion" with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius about the supply of Leopard tanks, adding that the talks would continue.

Reznikov made the remarks on Twitter after he attended a meeting of Western allies in Germany, where Ukraine's partners did not agree to give the tanks to Kiev.

Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.

2100 GMT — Netherlands to support Ukraine with Patriot parts, missiles



The Dutch government has announced that it will send two Patriot air defense system launchers and a series of missiles to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement that the Netherlands will cooperate with the US and Germany to support the Patriot defense system project.

Ollongren added that 65 Dutch soldiers will train Ukrainian soldiers on the s ystem.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies