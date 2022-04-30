Fast News

UN seeks to facilitate a deal to evacuate people from combat areas in Ukraine and Moscow says it evacuated over a million people to Russia as the conflict entered its 66th day.

Kharkiv has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks. (AP)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Ukrainian forces have been fighting to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east.

The Kremlin is seeking to capture the industrial Donbass region and Western military analysts said Moscow's offensive was going much slower than planned.

The United Nations continued trying to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, a southern port city that Russia has sought to capture since it attacked Ukraine more than nine weeks ago.

Kharkiv shelled, again

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was hit by more deadly shelling while Ukrainian forces made some gains in the surrounding region.

Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks.

One person was killed and five were injured in artillery and mortar strikes, Kharkiv's regional military administration said on Telegram.

US slams Putin's 'depravity'

Washington has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "depravity".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby briefly choked with emotion as he described the destruction in Ukraine and slammed Putin's "depravity".

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have pinpointed more than 8,000 war crimes carried out by Russian troops and are investigating 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha near Kyiv.

Strategic stability dialogue with US formally 'frozen' – Russia

Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying.

Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at the foreign ministry, told TASS those contacts could be resumed once what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine was complete.

Russia says it hit 389 targets in Ukraine overnight

Russia has said that its artillery units struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated.

Russia's defence ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.

Shelling in Russia's Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal

Russian air defences prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region, Russian news outlets reported citing the region's governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

"There are no victims," RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. He added that a logistics building at the terminal was damaged.

Ukraine: Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said.

Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.

Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.

Ukraine's Mariupol may face a food supply problem in near future. Our correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more pic.twitter.com/KyQG4bMYfb — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 30, 2022

Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kiev arms supply: state media



Russia's foreign minister has urged the US and NATO to stop supplying Kiev with arms if they are "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis", Chinese state media reported.

"If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kiev regime with arms and ammunition," Lavrov said.

The Kremlin had previously called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a threat to European security.

UK: Russian forces have 'weakened morale'

The British military believes Russian forces in Ukraine are likely suffering from “weakened morale.”

The British Defense Ministry made that assessment in a tweet as part of a daily report it provides on Russia’s war on Kiev.

It says Russia “still faces considerable challenges” in fighting. The British military believes Russian forces have “been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from the failed advances in northeast Ukraine.”

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said.

"Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully leverage its combat mass, despite localised improvements," the military tweeted.

"Russia hopes to rectify issues that have previously constrained its invasion by geographically concentrating combat power, shortening supply lines and simplifying command and control," it said.

Ukraine to end fuel shortages soon – Zelenskiyy

Ukraine will soon stamp out fuel shortages, even though Russian forces have damaged a number of oil depots, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy said.

This week, Russia struck Ukraine's main fuel producer, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, as well as several other large depots.

"Queues and rising prices at gas stations are seen in many regions of our country," Zelenskiyy said in a nightly video speech. "The occupiers are deliberately destroying the infrastructure for the production, supply and storage of fuel.

US official: Ukraine resistance slows Russia

A senior US defence official said the Russian offensive is going much slower than planned in part because of the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.

“We also assess that because of this slow and uneven progress, again, without perfect knowledge of every aspect of the Russian plan, we do believe and assess that they are behind schedule in what they were trying to accomplish in the Donbas,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the US military’s assessment.

He said the US believes the Russians are “at least several days behind where they wanted to be” as they try to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east.

Commander of Azov battallion in Mariupol tells our correspondent that civilians couldn't flee on Friday due to Russian shelling pic.twitter.com/izGI9OExWY — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 30, 2022

Russia: Lifting sanctions part of negotiations with Ukraine

Lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine, which are "difficult" but continue daily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Kiev has warned that talks on ending Russia's attacks, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse.

"At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis via video-conferencing a draft of a possible treaty," Lavrov said in comments to China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Ukraine's city of Kharkiv was one of Russia's first targets. And, it's still under assault. Meaning that its residents have to make a new life, in fear--underground pic.twitter.com/5cuEgZiX6P — TRT World (@trtworld) April 30, 2022

Lavrov: Over 1 million people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia

More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since February 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its assault.

According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the attack.

UN seeks to broker evacuation of civilians

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organisation by bombing Kiev when the UN leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added, "There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”

Ukraine’s forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbass region.

Kremlin: Transferring Russian assets to Ukraine is dangerous

Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described US President Joe Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as “outrageous” and a “violation of all legal norms".

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said by expropriating private property, the US authorities are creating "a dangerous precedent”.

"This, of course, is a very dangerous precedent, it is an outrageous distortion of any legal norms, a violation of all legal concepts in general.

For live updates from Friday (April 29), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies